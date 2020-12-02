Q & A with Quincy Guerrier

Q: Takeaway from Game 1

Quincy Guerrier: "It was a tough game. We still won the game, so it's a good thing for us. We only practiced once before the game, so it was kind of hard. We didn't run up and down, and it was the first game for everyone. We figured some stuff. The first half was kind of hard and we adjusted stuff in the second half. I think that's how we won the game."

Q: Was There Apprehension Going into the Game?

QG: "I think it was just a bad start for us. Bad start. It was hard to come back because we were not in basketball shape like coach said. Just practicing one day before the game for our first game, it was kind of hard."

Q: Three Guys Had Double-Doubles. What Did You Think of the Rebounding Effort?

QG: "Every game I need to come with that mentality. I need to go out there and be a monster, be physical. Now with Bourama out, it's another level. I need to get to another level to get the rebound and help the team."

Q: If You're Going to Rebound Bigger Than 6-7, You Have to do it With Your Attitude, is That Right?

QG: "Exactly."

Q: What Makes Alan Griffin Such a Good Rebounder?

QG: "He's really athletic too. He's moving fast, moving his feet faster. He's in a good spot. He knows, for example, when someone's shooting from the left side it's going to come on the right side. He's really smart with that too. It was definitely a good thing for Alan to rebound the ball. Two rebounders plus Rek (Marek Dolezaj), it was really helping us."

Q: Take Us Through Recovery from Surgery Over the Summer.

QG: "It was hard. The first day after surgery was really hard. Couldn't move, couldn't walk. I was doing some physical therapy for probably two and a half months, three months. Then slowly I was starting shooting on the gun machine. I was working out sometimes a little bit, going to the weight room and stuff like that. I think, right now, I'm probably at 90 percent. During the season I might be at 100 percent. They said it can take six months or a year to really feel like I was before. It's definitely way better than last year. I don't feel any pain like last year when sometimes my legs were sore. It was a long and tough process, but now I'm happy and I'm glad and grateful to be back."

Q: Reaction to Bourama Sidibe's Injury.

QG: "I hope he's going to come back soon. Everyone wants him. We need him."

Q: What Has Practice Been Like Since the Bryant Game?

QG: "We're running a lot in practice. We play up and down but we're running a lot too to make sure we are in basketball condition to play on Thursday. I think practice is basically the same. We're just probably running more and working out. That's pretty much it."

Questions and answers via Syracuse's YouTube page.