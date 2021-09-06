Quentin Hillsman Will Not Coach in Spain After All

The former Syracuse head coach will no longer be the new leader of Leganes.

According to a report from Paco Simon of Al Cabo De La Calle, former Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman will no longer coach Leganes of the Endesa League, the highest level of women's professional basketball in Spain. News of Hillsman's hiring was reported just five days ago. However, according to Simon, negative publicity from Hillsman's hiring due to the inappropriate behavior allegations that led to his resignation at Syracuse as well as trouble with his work permit in Spain led to a new head coach being hired.

"Coming to train in Spain, to a competition like the Endesa League and in a modest but ambitious team like Leganés is a new challenge in my career," Hillsman said in a press release last week. "I always dreamed of coming to train at a club in Europe, where they play a very smart game. So I'm looking forward to this challenge."

Hillsman resigned as Syracuse head coach in early August following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

"The University has accepted Coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation," Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in the statement at the time. "Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes. We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the Women’s Basketball Program will be announced in the coming days.

"As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review.

"We remain focused on providing the best experience possible – one that prioritizes the well-being of all student-athletes and positions them for success in competition, in the classroom, in their communities and in life beyond Syracuse University."

Results of the investigation concluded the following per a release from Syracuse Athletics:

While a number of players enjoyed positive experiences with the program, a concerning number of players and managers who came forward described an unhealthy environment and culture.

Athletic Department processes and personnel did not adequately identify, escalate, or address concerning behavior or complaints raised by student-athletes.

In response to these findings, the University and the Department of Athletics have taken a number of actions to improve accountability to our student athletes and foster a culture that prioritizes their well-being. These actions include: