Report: Quincy Guerrier Will Enter NBA Draft Process

According to a report from Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com, Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier will test the NBA waters.

"We’ve spoken about it briefly,” Thetford Academy coach Ibrahim Appiah told Syracuse.com. “We’re still stuck on details but definitely he wants to try his luck. I don’t think he loses anything by trying his luck, especially with this new way of doing it. It’s a great thing for him just to see where he stands and where he ranks. What’s his perception of him and things like that. It’s a great way to get feedback and just to see where he’s at."

Entering the NBA Draft process does not necessarily mean he is leaving. Players can enter, go through evaluations, receive feedback on their draft prospects and how their game is viewed, and return the school. That is as long as Guerrier does not hire an agent.

Guerrier started the year strong and finished averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He was a key to the Orange's success this past season, and head coach Jim Boeheim believes he is just scratching the surface of his potential.

He's a tremendous player," Boeheim said during an NCAA Tournament press conference. "I think his shooting has gotten significantly better. He, obviously, helps us inside tremendously, but he helps our team when he can make a perimeter shot too. It's a big boost for us. He's not there yet, but I think he's going to be a really, really good shooter. He's moving in that direction, it's just not quite there yet. I remember Demetris Nichols when he was younger he shot about 17 or 18 percent and he ended up shooting 38 or 40 percent from the three after he got a couple years in.

"I really think Quincy's a tremendous player. He's had a tremendous year rebounding wise. Defensively he's gotten better every game. He can even get better around the basket, going to the basket, because he didn't do that. He's just done that since he's been with us. Coach Autry's really worked hard with him and he's gotten better. He's got a huge upside in terms of being able to get to the basket, being around the basket. His three point shooting will get significantly better in time. He's had a great year but he's got a lot more in him. He can be an All-American player if he just keeps doing what he's doing."