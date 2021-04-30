Quincy Guerrier Transferring from Syracuse

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier is not returning, a source confirmed. He will transfer and look for another collegiate home.

"I want to thank Quincy Guerrier for all he has done for our program in the time he has been at Syracuse University," Jim Boeheim said via a post on the Syracuse Basketball Twitter account. "I wish him the best."

"I have spent time reflecting on what's next for me and my career, and I have decided to enter the transfer portal while still testing the waters of the NBA Draft," Guerrier posted on Twitter. "This decision has definitely not been an easy one, and I cannot thank my family at Syracuse enough for their support the past two years. Thank you to Coach Boeheim for the mentorship, and to my teammates, y'all will always be family. My family and I are excited about what is to come in this next chapter. Appreciate all the support, and stay tuned."

Guerrier started the year strong and finished averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He was a key to the Orange's success this past season, and head coach Jim Boeheim believes he is just scratching the surface of his potential.

"He's a tremendous player," Boeheim said during an NCAA Tournament press conference. "I think his shooting has gotten significantly better. He, obviously, helps us inside tremendously, but he helps our team when he can make a perimeter shot too. It's a big boost for us. He's not there yet, but I think he's going to be a really, really good shooter. He's moving in that direction, it's just not quite there yet. I remember Demetris Nichols when he was younger he shot about 17 or 18 percent and he ended up shooting 38 or 40 percent from the three after he got a couple years in.

"I really think Quincy's a tremendous player. He's had a tremendous year rebounding wise. Defensively he's gotten better every game. He can even get better around the basket, going to the basket, because he didn't do that. He's just done that since he's been with us. Coach Autry's really worked hard with him and he's gotten better. He's got a huge upside in terms of being able to get to the basket, being around the basket. His three point shooting will get significantly better in time. He's had a great year but he's got a lot more in him. He can be an All-American player if he just keeps doing what he's doing."