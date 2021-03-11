WATCH: Robert Braswell's Improbable And-1

Robert Braswell had one of the highlight plays in Syracuse's 89-68 win over NC State. Syracuse was up by 15 with under nine minutes to play. A substantial lead but still plenty of time for the Wolfpack to make a run. Joe Girard drove and attempted to make a contested layup. His shot missed but Braswell was there for the offensive board.

Braswell was bumped after he collected the ball and flung the ball toward the hoop. It was a surprise he even got the shot up, but then the ball bounced around the rim and rolled in. A foul was called, the basket was counted as good, and Braswell made the subsequent free throw. That put Syracuse up by 18, and the Orange cruised the rest of the way.

Braswell played 21 minutes against NC State and extremely efficient during that time. He scored 11 points on 4-5 shooting include 2-3 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed three rebounds, had two steals and played strong defense against the Wolfpack.