From Unknown Recruit to Key Syracuse Contributor: The Journey of Robert Braswell

Robert Braswell has emerged as an important factor off the bench for Syracuse late in the season. He has been key to its postseason run that has landed the Orange in the Sweet-16. It has not always been easy for Braswell at Syracuse. He has had obstacles in his way that would have caused many to quit or look for other opportunities.

Instead, Braswell stayed with Syracuse. That is paying major dividends for both parties. I spoke extensively with Braswell's high school head coach (Zeke Washington, Blythewood High in South Carolina) to gain insight into his journey to, and overcoming obstacles at, Syracuse.

AN UNDER THE RADAR RECRUIT

Recruiting is a funny thing. In the age of social media, abundance of AAU teams, prep opportunities, all-star events, etc., one would think it is difficult for a high major talent to fly under the radar. To be unknown in the recruiting landscape. One such player who was just that was Robert Braswell in the 2018 class.

Braswell was always a great shooter, according to his former coach at Blythewood High (South Carolina) Zeke Washington. Still, his first high major offer did not come until after the early signing period. It was from Oklahoma State in December 2017 after an impressive outing at the Chick Fil-A Classic event in South Carolina. That was also when he started to catch the eye of recruiting services. Former National Recruiting Analyst at 247Sports, Evan Daniels, took note of Braswell's performance.

"The breakout performer from this event, at least for me, was 6-foot-8 gangly face up forward Robert Braswell," Daniels wrote. "He’s starting to garner some high major attention and it’s warranted. Braswell is long, mobile and athletic. He bounces off the ground with ease and reacts to plays quickly. Braswell showed good hands and nice touch inside as well. But where he impressed the most on offense was with his jump shot. He shot the ball with confidence and made multiple three-pointers in my viewing. Braswell is an unsigned senior and appears to be emerging at just the right time."

So what took so long for a player with such attributes to attract attention from division one programs? Being part of a military family that caused him to move all over the world certainly did not help. Braswell was born in Florida, was raised largely in Germany and then came back to the United States to finish high school. That, and other factors, contributed to his unknown status.

"I think being an under recruited state, switching to an AAU team that was out of state, and then he didn't play that much for that AAU team in the beginning," Washington said. "He played more at the end. I think that had a lot to do with it. Because he was always, at that time, a 6-6, 6-7 shooter. He was always pretty good for us. It was abnormal because you don't see kids at that height who can throw darts like he could."

Once the Oklahoma State offer came in, things really picked up. Over the next month and a half, Braswell picked up offers from UMass, Murray State and Hofstra. Word was starting to get out. That prompted visits from Maryland, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

SYRACUSE GETS INVOLVED

Syracuse needed a forward on its 2018 recruiting class. Buddy Boeheim and Jalen Carey were already signed, but a forward eluded the Orange. When Syracuse heard about a kid in South Carolina that is long and can really shoot, assistant coach Allen Griffin flew down to watch him on April 18, 2018. Two weeks later, Braswell was offered.

An official visit was quickly scheduled for May 8th. It was on that visit that Braswell realized Syracuse was the right place for him. The coaching staff sold him on their vision for the player he could become in the Syracuse system, and Braswell felt like he was already part of the family.

On May 13th, Braswell officially announced his commitment to Syracuse and signed his National Letter of Intent. Less than one month after Syracuse first watched him live. Just 11 days after being offered.

INJURIES

Once he arrived at Syracuse and joined the program, things were not all roses for Braswell. He played in just 12 games as a true freshman and seven games as a sophomore. He missed the remainder of his sophomore season with severe pain in his shins. That injury has plagued Braswell during his time at Syracuse and contributed to his lack of consistent playing time.

"He's in pain every time he plays," head coach Jim Boeheim said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Whether it's at practice today or when he plays. He has pain. There's not much, or nothing really, we've tried every option. We've talked to the best specialists in the country with his situation with his legs. He's just in pain."

Even with talented players in front of him and those nagging injuries, it did not deter Braswell from working hard. He wanted to make sure he did everything possible to give himself the best chance to earn playing time.

"I think it was the summer before last," Washington said. "He came home and he was determined. That he was going to try to get himself in better shape. Try to get stronger. So he could play. This was one of the things that he's said constantly since he's been there. He loves the school. He loves the coaches. So he had that frustration from not playing and trying to get healthy because it wasn't anything extensive like that in high school with the shins. He was the high jump state champion two years in a row.

"So all that is something new. He was frustrated with trying to get himself healthy. That was something that really bothered him."

STAYING THE COURSE

After redshirting last season, some thought Braswell might leave the program in order to look for a better opportunity for more consistent playing time. There are always talented forwards on Syracuse's roster, and that, combined with nagging injuries, makes it difficult to crack the rotation. Hence the chatter that Braswell could be a transfer candidate during the offseason prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

Coach Washington did admit that transferring did cross Braswell's mind. Ultimately, it was Braswell's love for the program, the coaching staff and his teammates, along with conversations with assistant Allen Griffin, that kept him in Central New York.

"The guy that recruited him (Allen Griffin), he and I talked," Washington said. "Then he was like, 'lets work and let's let him stay one more year and see how things turn out.' I think Robert's glad that he stayed for this year. I can see on TV that he's enjoying himself...I asked (Robert's) permission to talk to the coach that recruited him in (Griffin). We had a good talk.

"Alan Griffin was the guy who really put me at ease and then obviously put Robert at ease with 'hey let's try this thing one more time.' I think those constant positive forces that he was exposed to made it to where he wanted to go back and try again. Those positives that I have seen, whatever is going on at Syracuse University with the culture, and then his love for the coaching staff."

Earlier this season it may not have seemed as if things would work out. Braswell recorded "did not play" in several games. He played less than 10 minutes 12 others including less than five minutes in four games. It would have been easy to sulk, to think it was just not going to work out at Syracuse. Instead, Braswell kept a forward thinking attitude, worked hard in practice and earned a vital role in Syracuse's postseason rotation.

"We talked earlier this year when he wasn't playing," Washington said. "His thing was like, 'I made a mistake early in the game and I lost my playing time, but what's going to happen is I'm going to keep a good attitude. I'm going to work hard and get my time back.'

"With the playing time early, he was frustrated with that. But he felt like if he kept working, he could get back into the rotation. So I think he got back in, had a big block, maybe a month or so ago had some threes. Now he's playing a pretty good bit. I think his attitude has been the catalyst to allow good things to happen to him. Which I'm proud of him about that. It was never, 'hey they're doing me wrong.' It was always, 'I have to work harder.'"

ON COURT IMPACT

Braswell has been a key fixture in Syracuse's postseason run to date. Over the last four games, Braswell has averaged 25.5 minutes, 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 63.6% from the floor overall and 50% from beyond the arc. More importantly, Braswell has been stellar on the defensive end.

"Robert plays our defense better than Alan," head coach Jim Boeheim said during Wednesday's press conference. "A lot better. He's obviously bigger, longer. On offense, he helps us with our ball movement. He doesn't stop the ball. If he gets an open shot he's certainly capable of making it.

"I think his overall defensive presence and just his fit into what we're doing on both ends of the court has been really, really good. He's been very valuable in these last couple games. Very valuable player."

MOST WELL LIKED

Through all of the ups and downs of Braswell's time at Syracuse thus far, he has endeared himself to his coaches and teammates.

"I love Rob," Buddy Boeheim, Braswell's roommate, said. "That's my roommate. We both got here at the same time. I knew right away I was going to like him. He's got a quiet feel to him, but once you get to know him he really opens up. He's really funny. He's got a great personality. He's really caring. You'll never hear him say something mean about anyone or anything.

"He keeps to himself. He's very hard working. One of the most hard working guys on the team. He's just so quiet you don't really notice if he's out there or not. He's always working hard. He's really gotten better. I'm proud of him and so happy to see his success because I know how great of a person he is. Yeah, that's my guy. He's the best teammate you could ask for. I don't know anyone that doesn't like him."

His head coach echoed those sentiments.

"He's playing well," Jim Boeheim said. "(The soreness is) due to tightness and things. If that could be fixed, I think he'd be twice as good a player as he is now. It's very hard when it hurts to run and jump. He's overcome a lot of pain and issues to be able to play.

"He's an unbelievable kid. He's the most well liked kid on the team by a mile. He's just a quiet kid, a nice kid. You just like having guys like Robert Braswell on your team."