Statistical Preview: Syracuse vs North Carolina

Syracuse and North Carolina are set to square off in the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night. Here is a statistical comparison of the teams and the projected starting lineups.

Statistical Comparison

Category Syracuse North Carolina PPG 75.60 79.60 PPG Def 69.95 72.25 FG% 46.7% 45.4% 3PT% 36.6% 31.6% 3PT Made 6.35 6.80 FT% 73.5% 74.7% FG% Def 40.9% 43.3% 3PT% Def 33.4% 33.1% Reb 36.40 39.55 Def Reb% 66.1% 75.8% Off Reb% 31.6% 29.9% Reb Margin -0.20 +5.50 Blocks 5.60 3.80 Steals 7.80 6.20 APG 15.35 12.40 TO Margin +2.30 0.00

Syracuse

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% FT% PG Judah Mintz 14.9 2.4 4.5 2.0 0.2 43.4% 16.7% 74.3% SG Joe Girard 17.5 2.8 3.3 1.0 0.0 40.9% 38.2% 83.9% SF Chris Bell 6.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 44.6% 38.4% 72.7% PF Benny Williams 7.3 4.4 1.1 0.7 0.4 42.5% 41.7% 70.0% C Jesse Edwards 13.9 10.8 1.6 1.1 2.8 59.0% 0.0% 71.3%

North Carolina

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% FT% PG Caleb Love 16.3 3.7 3.0 1.3 0.2 37.7% 26.8% 77.9% SG RJ Davis 16.8 4.8 3.2 1.2 0.1 45.0% 38.8% 89.8% SF Leaky Black 7.2 5.8 1.5 1.7 0.7 43.5% 31.9% 68.3% PF Pete Nance 10.3 6.1 1.6 0.2 0.9 48.3% 78.4% 35.0% C Armando Bacot 17.8 11.6 1.7 0.6 1.1 58.1% 0.0% 67.4%

