Swider Has Solid Outing as Lakers Top Clippers

The former Syracuse forward scored eight points in the win.

Cole Swider hit a pair of threes as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers rally from a double digit first quarter deficit to top the Los Angeles Clippers 83-72 in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday. With the win, the Lakers improved to 1-2 in the Las Vegas session while the Clippers fell to 1-1. 

Swider finished the game with eight points on 3-8 shooting including 2-6 from beyond the arc. It was his worst outside shooting performance in the Summer League, but he also added four rebounds and three assists while also not committing a foul. Swider is now shooting 52.7% from three point range in the Summer League to date. 

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

