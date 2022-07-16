Skip to main content

Cole Swider Scores Game High 21 in Lakers Win

The former Syracuse basketball forward has another impressive performance.

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider continued his stellar play in the NBA Summer League on Friday. He scored a game high 21 points on 8-15 shooting including 5-11 from three point range with six rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 102-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was his fifth double digit scoring effort and he is still shooting over 50% from beyond the arc to date. 

This despite starting the game 0-3 from the floor, all from the outside. Swider then made eight of his next 12 shots overall and five of eight from three. 

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

