Swider Scores Team High 21 For Lakers

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider continues to make a case for an NBA roster spot in the Summer League. In Sunday's 89-86 Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Swider scored a team high 21 points on 6-10 shooting including 5-8 from beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes of action.

Swider has shot the ball at a high level throughout the Summer League, but has also shown capable defensive abilities. That combined with his size and the Lakers likely needing cheap contracts on the roster to pay its stars could give Swider a legitimate shot to make the Lakers 2022-23 opening day roster.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

