Cole Swider Finishes NBA Summer League Play With Another Stellar Shooting Performance

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider wrapped up NBA Summer League play with yet another superb shooting performance for the Los Angeles Lakers. Swider scored a team high 16 points on 6-9 shooting including 4-6 from three point range as the Lakers topped the Dallas Mavericks 95-84. He also grabbed three rebounds.

It was the sixth double digit scoring performance in eight games for Swider, who hit at least two three-pointers in seven of those games and three or more six times. In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Swider shot 52.1% from the field overall and 52.8% from beyond the arc during the Summer League.

After not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Swider signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. He did just about all he could during the Summer League to make a case for a roster spot next season. The 6-9 sharp shooter will be one to watch in training camp.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF