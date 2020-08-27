After three seasons in Atlanta, Brittney Sykes continues to show her spark on the court in the midst of her first season playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. In 13 games played this season, Sykes has been averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, in just 24.1 minutes per game. The Sparks are currently tied for second in the Western Conference at 10-3. Riding a seven game win streak, Sykes has absolutely been doing her part. In their most recent game, Sykes dropped a season high 23 points in 34 minutes. She has scored in double figures in five of her last six games.

The Syracuse alum has clearly shown her worth on a WNBA roster. In just her fourth season Sykes has proven she can do her part on both the offensive and defensive ends. Since joining the bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the 5-9 guard has shown she will get in the way of any player to make sure her presence is felt. Her clutch performance on both ends is something has been doing since her four years at Syracuse.

During her time at Syracuse, Sykes left her mark with the Orange. In her Freshmen season she ranked fourth on the team in scoring and rebounding. That year she was named to the Big East All-Freshmen Team. In her Sophomore season Sykes earned the honors of being named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and coaches.

After red shirting her Junior season due to a season-ending injury, Skyes came back and helped the Orange make history. In 2016, Sykes helped lead Syracuse to their first ever Final Four appearance where they went on to dominate Washington 80-59.

Sykes and the Orange went on to their first ever National Championship game, where they fell to the Huskies. Although they came up a little but short, Sykes and the Orange squeezed together an unforgettable season.

After her Senior season, Sykes went on to declare for the WNBA Draft. She was drafted #17 overall by the Atlanta Dream, becoming just the fourth selection in program history. Sykes has definitely left her legacy behind ranking first overall in starts (137), third in points (1,846), and fourth in games played (138).

Sykes basketball accomplishments have continued into her professional career. In February the Los Angeles Sparks made a big move acquiring Sykes from the Dream in a trade. Sykes has been dominate in her 13 games with the Sparks this season helping lead them to double digit wins.

No matter where her career takes her, Sykes will never forget the time she spent at Syracuse. She even came for a visit last April where Citrus TV held an exclusive interview with her.

“I just want to express that love back to the community and back to the coaches. It’s mutual the love and appreciation they have for me,” said Sykes.