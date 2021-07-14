Syracuse Taking Over ACC Network on July 14th

Orange fans can watch some of the top moments from the 2020-21 season.

The Syracuse Orange is taking over the ACC Network on Wednesday, July 14th. The takeover will include re-airs of several of the top moments from the 2020-21 season, including Syracuse basketball, football, lacrosse, softball, volleyball and more.

It also includes the debut of ACC Traditions: Syracuse. The program is a half hour show that focuses on the historical highlights of Syracuse Athletics, and will include focus on two legendary numbers for the Orange. The number 44 for Syracuse football and the number 22 for Orange lacrosse.

Here is the schedule for the takeover. Note: Times listed are eastern standard time.

The 2021 Syracuse Takeover Schedule

6:00 a.m.: Women's lacrosse vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament, 4/30/2021)

8:00 a.m.: Men's basketball vs. NC State (ACC Tournament, 3/10/2021)

10:00 a.m.: Men's lacrosse vs. Virginia (2/27/2021)

12:00 p.m.: Softball vs. Clemson (5/8/2021)

2:00 p.m.: Men's basketball vs. Notre Dame (2/20/2021)

3:30 p.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse

4:00 p.m.: Football vs. Georgia Tech (9/26/2021)

7:00 p.m.: Men's basketball vs. NC State (ACC Tournament, 3/10/2021)

9:00 p.m.: Men's lacrosse vs. Virginia (2/27/2021)

11:00 p.m.: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh (9/26/2021)

1:00 a.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse

1:30 a.m.: Men's basketball vs. Notre Dame (2/20/2021)

3:30 a.m.: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh (9/26/2021)

5:30 a.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse

