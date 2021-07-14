Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

Syracuse Taking Over ACC Network on July 14th

Orange fans can watch some of the top moments from the 2020-21 season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Syracuse Orange is taking over the ACC Network on Wednesday, July 14th. The takeover will include re-airs of several of the top moments from the 2020-21 season, including Syracuse basketball, football, lacrosse, softball, volleyball and more. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

It also includes the debut of ACC Traditions: Syracuse. The program is a half hour show that focuses on the historical highlights of Syracuse Athletics, and will include focus on two legendary numbers for the Orange. The number 44 for Syracuse football and the number 22 for Orange lacrosse.  

Here is the schedule for the takeover. Note: Times listed are eastern standard time. 

The 2021 Syracuse Takeover Schedule
6:00 a.m.: Women's lacrosse vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament, 4/30/2021)
8:00 a.m.: Men's basketball vs. NC State (ACC Tournament, 3/10/2021)
10:00 a.m.: Men's lacrosse vs. Virginia (2/27/2021)
12:00 p.m.: Softball vs. Clemson (5/8/2021)
2:00 p.m.: Men's basketball vs. Notre Dame (2/20/2021)
3:30 p.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse
4:00 p.m.: Football vs. Georgia Tech (9/26/2021)
7:00 p.m.: Men's basketball vs. NC State (ACC Tournament, 3/10/2021)
9:00 p.m.: Men's lacrosse vs. Virginia (2/27/2021)
11:00 p.m.: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh (9/26/2021)
1:00 a.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse
1:30 a.m.: Men's basketball vs. Notre Dame (2/20/2021)
3:30 a.m.: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh (9/26/2021)
5:30 a.m.: ACC Traditions: Syracuse

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Edwards 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers Elite 2023 Forward

Buddy
Basketball

Syracuse Taking Over ACC Network on July 14th

Melo
Basketball

Report: Lakers 'Most Likely Landing Spot' for Carmelo Anthony if he Leaves Portland

Swart
Lacrosse

Three Syracuse Players Named to US Women's Lacrosse Sixes Training Camp Roster

Jonathan
Football

Kingsley Jonathan Named First Team Academic All-American

Mets
Football

Syracuse Mets to Host Syracuse Athletics Night

Filipowski
Recruiting

Recruiting Reset: Syracuse Basketball's 2022 Class

Starling
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Target Updates