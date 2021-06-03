Sports Illustrated home
Where Syracuse Ranks in the ACC in NCAA Tournament Success Since 2016

Where does the Orange rank within the conference?
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse fans have debated about the state of the basketball program over the last several years. Specifically the mounting regular season losses and seeming annual position on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Despite that, the Orange has made some postseason runs. 

So where exactly does Syracuse rank since 2016 in NCAA Tournament success compared to the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference? We looked it up to find out. 

Note: These statistics include the 2016 NCAA Tournament through the 2021 tournament. There were five total tournaments during that span, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

CategorySyracuse Rank vs ACC

Appearances

Tied 3rd

Wins

Tied 3rd

Winning %

Tied 3rd

Sweet-16s

Tied 1st

Final Fours

Tied 2nd

Titles

Tied 3rd

To be fair, ranking third in titles is misleading. Only two ACC teams have won titles in that span, so Syracuse is tied with 12 other teams for third with zero championships. Otherwise, every other category is straight forward. 

Here is the raw data of ACC teams' NCAA Tournament success from 2016 to 2021.

TeamAppearancesWinsWin %Sweet-16sFinal FoursTitles

North Carolina

5

14

77.8%

3

2

1

Virginia

5

10

71.4%

2

1

1

Syracuse

4

9

69.2%

3

1

0

Duke

4

9

69.2%

3

0

0

Florida State

4

8

66.7%

3

0

0

Virginia Tech

4

2

33.3%

1

0

0

Miami

3

2

40.0%

1

0

0

Notre Dame

2

4

66.7%

1

0

0

Clemson

2

2

50.0%

1

0

0

Louisville

2

1

33.3%

0

0

0

Georgia Tech

1

0

0.0%

0

0

0

NC State

1

0

0.0%

0

Pittsburgh

1

0

0.0%

0

Wake Forest

1

0

0.0%

0

Boston College

0

0

0.0%

0

0

0

During that span, Syracuse has averaged 13.5 losses per season, the most during any six year stretch under Jim Boeheim. The Orange has been able to counter that with postseason success. 

