Where Syracuse Ranks in the ACC in NCAA Tournament Success Since 2016
Syracuse fans have debated about the state of the basketball program over the last several years. Specifically the mounting regular season losses and seeming annual position on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Despite that, the Orange has made some postseason runs.
So where exactly does Syracuse rank since 2016 in NCAA Tournament success compared to the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference? We looked it up to find out.
Note: These statistics include the 2016 NCAA Tournament through the 2021 tournament. There were five total tournaments during that span, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
|Category
|Syracuse Rank vs ACC
Appearances
Tied 3rd
Wins
Tied 3rd
Winning %
Tied 3rd
Sweet-16s
Tied 1st
Final Fours
Tied 2nd
Titles
Tied 3rd
To be fair, ranking third in titles is misleading. Only two ACC teams have won titles in that span, so Syracuse is tied with 12 other teams for third with zero championships. Otherwise, every other category is straight forward.
Here is the raw data of ACC teams' NCAA Tournament success from 2016 to 2021.
|Team
|Appearances
|Wins
|Win %
|Sweet-16s
|Final Fours
|Titles
North Carolina
5
14
77.8%
3
2
1
Virginia
5
10
71.4%
2
1
1
Syracuse
4
9
69.2%
3
1
0
Duke
4
9
69.2%
3
0
0
Florida State
4
8
66.7%
3
0
0
Virginia Tech
4
2
33.3%
1
0
0
Miami
3
2
40.0%
1
0
0
Notre Dame
2
4
66.7%
1
0
0
Clemson
2
2
50.0%
1
0
0
Louisville
2
1
33.3%
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
1
0
0.0%
0
0
0
NC State
1
0
0.0%
0
Pittsburgh
1
0
0.0%
0
Wake Forest
1
0
0.0%
0
Boston College
0
0
0.0%
0
0
0
During that span, Syracuse has averaged 13.5 losses per season, the most during any six year stretch under Jim Boeheim. The Orange has been able to counter that with postseason success.