Where Syracuse Ranks in the ACC in NCAA Tournament Success Since 2016

Where does the Orange rank within the conference?

Syracuse fans have debated about the state of the basketball program over the last several years. Specifically the mounting regular season losses and seeming annual position on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Despite that, the Orange has made some postseason runs.

So where exactly does Syracuse rank since 2016 in NCAA Tournament success compared to the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference? We looked it up to find out.

Note: These statistics include the 2016 NCAA Tournament through the 2021 tournament. There were five total tournaments during that span, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Category Syracuse Rank vs ACC Appearances Tied 3rd Wins Tied 3rd Winning % Tied 3rd Sweet-16s Tied 1st Final Fours Tied 2nd Titles Tied 3rd

To be fair, ranking third in titles is misleading. Only two ACC teams have won titles in that span, so Syracuse is tied with 12 other teams for third with zero championships. Otherwise, every other category is straight forward.

Here is the raw data of ACC teams' NCAA Tournament success from 2016 to 2021.

Team Appearances Wins Win % Sweet-16s Final Fours Titles North Carolina 5 14 77.8% 3 2 1 Virginia 5 10 71.4% 2 1 1 Syracuse 4 9 69.2% 3 1 0 Duke 4 9 69.2% 3 0 0 Florida State 4 8 66.7% 3 0 0 Virginia Tech 4 2 33.3% 1 0 0 Miami 3 2 40.0% 1 0 0 Notre Dame 2 4 66.7% 1 0 0 Clemson 2 2 50.0% 1 0 0 Louisville 2 1 33.3% 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 1 0 0.0% 0 0 0 NC State 1 0 0.0% 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 0.0% 0 Wake Forest 1 0 0.0% 0 Boston College 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0

During that span, Syracuse has averaged 13.5 losses per season, the most during any six year stretch under Jim Boeheim. The Orange has been able to counter that with postseason success.