Syracuse Basketball Adds Lehigh to 2021-22 Schedule

Syracuse men's basketball will host Lehigh on Saturday, December 18th, the program announced on Monday. Lehigh is the second regular season announced this week, joining Lafeyette who Syracuse faces on November 9th. In addition, Syracuse previously announced a preseason matchup with Pace on October 27th.

Syracuse is also participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which will feature Arizona State, Auburn, defending national champion Baylor, Connecticut, Loyola, Michigan State, and VCU.

This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, with Syracuse owning a 4-0 series lead heading into next season's game.

Lehigh is led by head coach Brett Reed, who is entering his 15th season with the Mountain Hawks. He owns a 233-189 record with Lehigh as the program's all time winningest coach. Lehigh has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2012, when it upset Duke 75-70 in the first round as the 15-seed in the region.

The most recent meeting between Syracuse and Lehigh was the season opener for the 201-516 campaign. The Orange won 57-47 behind 16 points from Michael Gbinije. The first meeting took place in 1923, when Syracuse knocked off Lehigh 28-16 in Archbold Gym.

Syracuse had a strong 2020-21 season, finishing 18-10 and advancing to the Sweet-16 after wins over San Diego State and West Virginia. The Orange fell to the two seeded Houston Cougars, which made the Final Four from the region.

There has been significant roster turnover in the offseason, with Kadary Richmond, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj, Woody Newton, John Bol Ajak and Robert Braswell all leaving the program. Syracuse has added to the roster as well, bringing int transfers Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Symir Torrence. In addition, SI-99 forward Benny Williams is also joining the program this summer.