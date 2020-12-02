Syracuse Adds Penn State to Nonconference Schedule

Syracuse women’s basketball will host Penn State on Sunday, December 6th, the program announced on Wednesday. Penn State is the latest addition to the nonconference schedule. The game will tip at 2:00 p.m. eastern and be broadcast on the ACC Network. Debbie Antonelli and Jenn Hildreth will be on the call.

Syracuse and Penn State have met 19 times previously, with the Nittany Lions holding a 16-3 advantage. Syracuse has won two of three meetings with coach Quentin Hillsman at the helm, however. That’s includes a 61-39 Syracuse win in 2014, the most recent matchup between the northeastern schools.

Syracuse is 1-0 on the season after a season opening 50-39 win at Stony Brook. The victory marked the return of Tiana Mangakahia, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Freshman Kamilla Cardoso, the tallest player in the ACC at 6-7, had a stellar debut with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Syracuse faces Lincoln Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome before welcoming the Nittany Lions to Central New York.

Penn State has started the season 2-0. They topped Coppin State 84-45 and St. Francis 87-54. They are led by guard a Kelly Jekot, who is averaging more than 17 points per game so far this season. The Nittany Lions have not had a winning season since 2016-17 when they went 22-11. They have gone 16-16, 12-18 and 7-23 over the last three seasons. Penn State faces Rhode Island on Thursday before facing the Orange.