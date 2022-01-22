Duke Blows Out Syracuse at Cameron Indoor

The Orange missed shots on one end and gave up open looks on the other.

Syracuse basketball was overwhelmed by #6 Duke Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium 79-59. With the loss, the Orange drops to 9-10 (3-5) on the season. Syracuse stays on the road for its next when it faces Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Syracuse missed open looks it usually makes and failed to cover Duke's shooters all game long. Both recipes for disaster when attempting to pull off an upset.

Duke jumped out to an early 11-2 lead after Syracuse turned it over on its first three offensive possessions. The Orange battled back behind a 9-2 run to trim the lead to one. Duke responded with an 11-3 spurt and took a double digit lead into halftime.

The Blue Devils jumped all over the Orange to start the second half and pushed the lead beyond 20. Duke cruised the rest of the way for an easy victory.

Duke shot 48% from the floor and made 14 three pointers, while Syracuse shot just 35% (aided by some late baskets) and just 17% from three point range.

Four players scored 15 points for Duke and five in total were in double figures. Wendell Moore Jr., Mark Williams, AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero each scored 15 for the Blue Devils. Moore Jr., Griffin and Joey Baker were a combined 11-22 (50%) from three point range. Duke was without starting point guard Trevor Keels due to injury, but it did not matter.

Three Syracuse players scored in double figures led by Jesse Edwards and Jimmy Boeheim with 12 points each. Edwards added nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard struggled to shoot, combining to go 5-28 (18%) overall and 2-19 (11%) from three point range.

Syracuse was outrebounded for the first time in league play, 45-35.