Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, North Carolina Tar Heels

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

The Orange blew a late lead and did not have enough in the extra frame.

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami. 

In a back and forth game, Syracuse seemed to be making the plays down the stretch to pull off the road upset. The Orange had the ball up by one with 16 seconds left. After head coach Jim Boeheim called timeout to set a play, Joe Girard inbounded the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was right at Buddy's feet and bounced off his foot out of bounds. Moments later, Caleb Love, who had struggled shooting all night, hit a long three to give the Tar Heels a two point lead. 

Girard raced down the other end and hit a jumper with one second left to send it into overtime. 

In the extra session, Love stayed hot and the Orange offense stalled, leading to UNC's victory. 

Cole Swider led all scorers with 36 points on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three. He was sensational offensively all night. Buddy Boeheim had 14 points and seven rebounds. 

Read More

Brady Manek had 22 points for North Carolina, while Armando Bacot had 17 points and 18 rebounds. RJ Davis hit five threes for UNC. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Girard UNC
Basketball

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
11 minutes ago
Mintz Visit
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Judah Mintz Visit & Other Recruiting Notes

By Mike McAllister
14 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Buddy UNC
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022
Benny Duke
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Duke 97 Syracuse 72

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022
Emma Tyrrell
Lacrosse

Tyrrell Sisters Lead Syracuse Women's Lacrosse to Overtime Win at Notre Dame

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022
Buddy Duke
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim on Loss to Duke, Dome Crowd, Benny Williams

By Mike McAllister
Feb 26, 2022
Sidibe Duke
Basketball

Bourama Sidibe Discusses Loss to Duke, Upcoming Matchup With North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
Feb 26, 2022
Benny Duke 2
Basketball

WATCH: Benny Williams Shows Off Athleticism With Reverse Layup vs. Duke

By Mike McAllister
Feb 26, 2022