Syracuse Comes Up Shot at Notre Dame

The Orange fought valiantly but could not pull off the upset against the Irish.

Syracuse fell at Notre Dame 79-69 in what was a tightly contested game throughout. With the loss, the Orange dropped to 15-13 (9-8) on the season. Next up, Syracuse hosts #7 Duke in the Dome on Saturday.

Syracuse trimmed the lead to two with four minutes remaining and three with 1:30 to play, but the Irish had the answers down the stretch. Paul Atkinson had two huge rebounds in the final minute, and hit four clutch free throws to essentially put the Orange away. That, combined with a step back three at the end of the shot clock several steps behind the line by Prentiss Hubb were the difference.

Atkinson was superb all night, dominating the paint to the tune of 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Syracuse actually held Notre Dame to 40.3% shooting overall and just 33% from beyond the arc. A 41-28 rebounding edge for the Irish combined with a 22-6 second chance points advantage was too much for the Orange to overcome.

The Boeheim brothers tried to keep Syracuse in it, combining for 47 points on 18-35 shooting. While Cole Swider added 11, Joe Girard really struggled shooting the ball. He finished with just two points on 1-7 from the floor and 0-4 from beyond the arc.

The first half was back and forth most of the way, with a late first half run allowing Notre Dame to take a four point lead at the break. Syracuse went on a 9-0 run early in the second to take a brief lead, but the Irish responded with a 15-1 run to push the advantage to double digits.

Syracuse would battle back, however, making it a close game down the stretch.

