Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Comes Up Shot at Notre Dame

The Orange fought valiantly but could not pull off the upset against the Irish.

Syracuse fell at Notre Dame 79-69 in what was a tightly contested game throughout. With the loss, the Orange dropped to 15-13 (9-8) on the season. Next up, Syracuse hosts #7 Duke in the Dome on Saturday. 

Syracuse trimmed the lead to two with four minutes remaining and three with 1:30 to play, but the Irish had the answers down the stretch. Paul Atkinson had two huge rebounds in the final minute, and hit four clutch free throws to essentially put the Orange away. That, combined with a step back three at the end of the shot clock several steps behind the line by Prentiss Hubb were the difference. 

Atkinson was superb all night, dominating the paint to the tune of 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Syracuse actually held Notre Dame to 40.3% shooting overall and just 33% from beyond the arc. A 41-28 rebounding edge for the Irish combined with a 22-6 second chance points advantage was too much for the Orange to overcome. 

The Boeheim brothers tried to keep Syracuse in it, combining for 47 points on 18-35 shooting. While Cole Swider added 11, Joe Girard really struggled shooting the ball. He finished with just two points on 1-7 from the floor and 0-4 from beyond the arc. 

The first half was back and forth most of the way, with a late first half run allowing Notre Dame to take a four point lead at the break. Syracuse went on a 9-0 run early in the second to take a brief lead, but the Irish responded with a 15-1 run to push the advantage to double digits. 

Read More

Syracuse would battle back, however, making it a close game down the stretch. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Symir ND
Basketball

Syracuse Comes Up Shot at Notre Dame

By Mike McAllister
15 minutes ago
Three Teammates Ice Hockey
Hockey

Syracuse Ice Hockey Trio's Journey From Youth to College

By Toluwa Famuyide
9 hours ago
Anselem 10
Basketball

Frank Anselem's Impact on Syracuse

By Bryan Armetta
11 hours ago
Carney 3
Lacrosse

Megan Carney Named IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week

By Mike McAllister
Feb 22, 2022
Sidibe 1
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

By Mike McAllister
Feb 22, 2022
MLax
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Has Plenty to Learn From Loss Against No. 1 Maryland

By Dean Zulkofske
Feb 22, 2022
Sidibe Block
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 74 Georgia Tech 73 (OT)

By Mike McAllister
Feb 22, 2022
Swider 7
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

By Jack Wallace
Feb 21, 2022