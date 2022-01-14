Skip to main content

Syracuse at Virginia Women's Basketball Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

The ACC will look to reschedule the game at a later date.

Syracuse women's basketball's game at Virginia, originally scheduled for Sunday, January 16th is one of two women's basketball games postponed due to inclement weather, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday. The other is Clemson at Virginia Tech. The ACC said in its press release that it will look to reschedule both games. 

Winter storm Izzy is impacting a large portion of the United States, bringing extreme winter weather across the country including large amounts of snow and ice. With the storm impacting travel conditions and making them extremely dangerous in some areas, the ACC elected to postpone the games as a safety measure. College basketball games are not often postponed due to weather, which is telling regarding the expected severity of Izzy. 

Syracuse has had games postponed earlier this season due to health and safety protocols, but this is the first one postponed due to weather. Both of the games against Siena and Florida State were postponed. 

The Orange is currently 8-8 on the season and is in the midst of a four game losing streak after losses to North Carolina, Boston College, Duke and Louisville. That follows a six game winning streak that included an upset of then 18th ranked Ohio State and a 40 point blowout of Clemson. 

The most recent game, at #3 Louisville almost saw Syracuse pull off another upset. Syracuse led by one late in the third quarter, and trailed by just one with five minutes left to play. The Cardinals pulled away down the stretch, however. 

Syracuse's next game is on Thursday, January 20th against #15 Georgia Tech. That game tips at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

