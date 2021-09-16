Syracuse Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule
Syracuse basketball announced its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday. The full slate features events such as the Battle 4 Atlantis, Jimmy V Classic and ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It is as follows:
Note: All caps denotes a home game. Those without a time specific are to be determined.
Wed, Oct 27: PACE (exhibition)
Mon, Nov 1: LEMOYNE (exhibition)
Tue, Nov 9: LAFAYETTE
Sun, Nov 14: DREXEL
Sat, Nov 20: COLGATE
Wed, Nov 24: Virginia Commonwealth (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Thu, Nov 25: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Fri, Nov 26 TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Tue, Nov 30: INDIANA (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Sat, Dec 4: at Florida State 4:00 p.m.
Tue, Dec 7: Villanova 9:00 p.m. (MSG, Jimmy V Classic)
Sat, Dec 11: at Georgetown
Sat, Dec 18: LEHIGH
Tue, Dec 21: CORNELL
Wed, Dec 29: GEORGIA TECH 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan 1: VIRGINIA 8:00 p.m.
Wed, Jan 5: at Miami
Sat, Jan 8: at Wake Forest 2:00 p.m.
Tue, Jan 12: PITTSBURGH 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan 15: FLORIDA STATE
Tue, Jan 18: CLEMSON 8:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan 22: at Duke
Tue, Jan 25: at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan 29: WAKE FOREST 6:00 p.m.
Wed, Feb 2: at NC State 9:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb 5: Louisville
Tue, Feb 8: at Boston College
Sat, Feb 12: at Virginia Tech
Sat, Feb 19: BOSTON COLLEGE
Tue, Feb 22: at Notre Dame
Sat, Feb 26: DUKE
Mon, Feb 28: at North Carolina 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Mar 5: MIAMI
Mar 8-12: ACC Tournament (Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York)
Syracuse basketball finished the 2020-21 season 18-10 including a run to the Sweet-16 before losing to eventual regional champion Houston. The Orange returns just two starters (Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard), but welcomes the additions of transfers Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Symir Torrence. Incoming freshman Benny Williams is also expected to have a significant impact right away.