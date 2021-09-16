Syracuse Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule

The Orange will look to make another NCAA Tournament run this season.

Syracuse basketball announced its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday. The full slate features events such as the Battle 4 Atlantis, Jimmy V Classic and ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It is as follows:

Note: All caps denotes a home game. Those without a time specific are to be determined.

Wed, Oct 27: PACE (exhibition)

Mon, Nov 1: LEMOYNE (exhibition)

Tue, Nov 9: LAFAYETTE

Sun, Nov 14: DREXEL

Sat, Nov 20: COLGATE

Wed, Nov 24: Virginia Commonwealth (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Thu, Nov 25: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Fri, Nov 26 TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Tue, Nov 30: INDIANA (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Sat, Dec 4: at Florida State 4:00 p.m.

Tue, Dec 7: Villanova 9:00 p.m. (MSG, Jimmy V Classic)

Sat, Dec 11: at Georgetown

Sat, Dec 18: LEHIGH

Tue, Dec 21: CORNELL

Wed, Dec 29: GEORGIA TECH 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan 1: VIRGINIA 8:00 p.m.

Wed, Jan 5: at Miami

Sat, Jan 8: at Wake Forest 2:00 p.m.

Tue, Jan 12: PITTSBURGH 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan 15: FLORIDA STATE

Tue, Jan 18: CLEMSON 8:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan 22: at Duke

Tue, Jan 25: at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan 29: WAKE FOREST 6:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb 2: at NC State 9:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb 5: Louisville

Tue, Feb 8: at Boston College

Sat, Feb 12: at Virginia Tech

Sat, Feb 19: BOSTON COLLEGE

Tue, Feb 22: at Notre Dame

Sat, Feb 26: DUKE

Mon, Feb 28: at North Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar 5: MIAMI

Mar 8-12: ACC Tournament (Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York)

Syracuse basketball finished the 2020-21 season 18-10 including a run to the Sweet-16 before losing to eventual regional champion Houston. The Orange returns just two starters (Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard), but welcomes the additions of transfers Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Symir Torrence. Incoming freshman Benny Williams is also expected to have a significant impact right away.