Syracuse Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced

Syracuse basketball is looking to bounce back from its first losing season in over 50 years. The Orange has an intriguing roster with returning contributors such as Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard, Symir Torrence and Benny Williams along with a plethora of incoming talent. On Tuesday, the ACC released the conference schedule, which completed Syracuse’s 2022-23 slate. Here is a look at the schedule.

Note: All caps indicates a home game.

Tuesday, October 25th: INDIANA UNIVERSITY PA (Exhibition)

Tuesday, November 1st: SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE (Exhibition)

Monday, November 7th: LEHIGH

Tuesday, November 15th: COLGATE

Saturday, November 19th: NORTHEASTERN

Monday, November 21st: Richmond (Empire Classic, Barclays Center)

Tuesday, November 22nd: St. John’s or Temple (Empire Classic, Barclays Center)

Saturday, November 26th: BRYANT

Tuesday, November 29th: at Illinois (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Saturday, December 3rd: at Notre Dame

Tuesday, December 6th: OAKLAND

Saturday, December 10th: GEORGETOWN

Saturday, December 12th: MONMOUTH

Saturday, December 17th: CORNELL

Tuesday, December 20th: PITTSBURGH

Friday, December 30th: BOSTON COLLEGE

Tuesday, January 3rd: at Louisville

Saturday, January 7th: at Virginia

Wednesday, January 11th: VIRGINIA TECH

Saturday, January 14th: NOTRE DAME

Monday, January 16th: at Miami

Saturday, January 21st: at Georgia Tech

Tuesday, January 24th: NORTH CAROLINA

Saturday, January 28th: at Virginia Tech

Monday, January 30th: VIRGINIA

Saturday, February 4th: at Boston College

Wednesday, February 8th: at Florida State

Tuesday, February 14th: NC STATE

Saturday, February 18th: DUKE

Wednesday, February 22nd: at Clemson

Saturday, February 25th: at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, February 28th: GEORGIA TECH

Saturday, March 4th: WAKE FOREST

