Syracuse Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced
Syracuse basketball is looking to bounce back from its first losing season in over 50 years. The Orange has an intriguing roster with returning contributors such as Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard, Symir Torrence and Benny Williams along with a plethora of incoming talent. On Tuesday, the ACC released the conference schedule, which completed Syracuse’s 2022-23 slate. Here is a look at the schedule.
Note: All caps indicates a home game.
Tuesday, October 25th: INDIANA UNIVERSITY PA (Exhibition)
Tuesday, November 1st: SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE (Exhibition)
Monday, November 7th: LEHIGH
Tuesday, November 15th: COLGATE
Saturday, November 19th: NORTHEASTERN
Monday, November 21st: Richmond (Empire Classic, Barclays Center)
Tuesday, November 22nd: St. John’s or Temple (Empire Classic, Barclays Center)
Saturday, November 26th: BRYANT
Tuesday, November 29th: at Illinois (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Saturday, December 3rd: at Notre Dame
Tuesday, December 6th: OAKLAND
Saturday, December 10th: GEORGETOWN
Saturday, December 12th: MONMOUTH
Saturday, December 17th: CORNELL
Tuesday, December 20th: PITTSBURGH
Friday, December 30th: BOSTON COLLEGE
Tuesday, January 3rd: at Louisville
Saturday, January 7th: at Virginia
Wednesday, January 11th: VIRGINIA TECH
Saturday, January 14th: NOTRE DAME
Monday, January 16th: at Miami
Saturday, January 21st: at Georgia Tech
Tuesday, January 24th: NORTH CAROLINA
Saturday, January 28th: at Virginia Tech
Monday, January 30th: VIRGINIA
Saturday, February 4th: at Boston College
Wednesday, February 8th: at Florida State
Tuesday, February 14th: NC STATE
Saturday, February 18th: DUKE
Wednesday, February 22nd: at Clemson
Saturday, February 25th: at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, February 28th: GEORGIA TECH
Saturday, March 4th: WAKE FOREST
