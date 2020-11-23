SI.com
All Syracuse
Position Preview: Center

Michael McAllister

Projected Starter

Bourama Sidibe: Sidibe had an up and down 2020-21 season. He struggled with foul trouble for much of the year, but really came on strong down the stretch of the season. On the season overall, he averaged six points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Over the last six games, he bumped those up to 9.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals. He can give Syracuse productivity like those last six games over the course of an entire season, he makes them a complete different team. 

Key Reserves

Jesse Edwards: Edwards showed flashes last season of being a skilled offensive big. An offseason of development, including studying the zone, gives him the potential to be a key reserve to spell Sidibe either for rest or foul trouble. The key for Edwards is to be more physical and not get pushed around inside. 

Frank Anselem: A 6-10, 210 pound freshman center, Anselem has been impressive during practice. He is athletic, can really jump and has tremendous potential on both ends. It is always difficult for true freshman bigs to master the zone, which is the key to consistent playing time. 

Biggest Question

Who will backup Bourama Sidibe? It could be Edwards, it could be Anselem. Heck, even John Bol Ajak would be an option. Our guess is that it is Edwards due to his experience last season. It would not be a surprise to Anselem sprinkled in a little here and there as well. Whoever coach Boeheim has the most confidence in defensively is the guy who will fill that role. 

Comments

Basketball

