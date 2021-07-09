Three College Basketball Analysts Put Syracuse in Preseason Rankings

Despite losing Marek Dolezaj, Kadary Richmond, Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Robert Braswell from last year's team, Syracuse is receiving some preseason buzz. Three college basketball analysts put Syracuse in their preseason rankings. They are as follows.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Andy Katz - NCAA.com.

Katz has Syracuse ranked 21st in his poll. Here is what he said about the Orange: "Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim should have a season to remember playing for their Hall of Fame father."

Jon Rothstein - College Hoops Today

Rothstein ranks the top 45 teams, and has Syracuse slotted just outside of the top 25 and number 29. Here is what Rothstein posted about the orange.

G Joe Girard

G Buddy Boeheim

G Benny Williams

F Cole Swider

C Bourama Sidibe

Projected Bench: Symir Torrence, Frank Anselem, Jimmy Boeheim, Jesse Edwards, John Bol Ajak

Newcomers: Benny Williams, Cole Swider (Villanova), Jimmy Boeheim (Cornell), Symir Torrence (Marquette)

Losses: Marek Dolezaj, Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell, Alan Griffin, Woody Newton, Quincy Guerrier

Seniors: Bourama Sidibe, Marek Dolezaj

Mat Mlodzinski - CBB Review

The CBB Review voters put Syracuse 24th in their preseason poll. There are four ACC teams ahead of Syracuse in this poll, but none crack the top 10. Duke is 11th, North Carolina 12th, Florida State 18th and Virginia 19th. Also of note, Indiana, who Syracuse faces in the ACC/Big-10 Challenge, is ranked 22nd.

Syracuse finished the 2020-21 season ranked 25th in the final Coaches Poll after making a run to the Sweet-16.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!