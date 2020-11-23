How Many Will Make Syracuse Basketball's Rotation?

The stigma around Syracuse basketball and head coach Jim Boeheim is that he only plays six or seven guys while most other programs play nine or ten. There is some exaggeration there, as most teams do not go that deep as part of their regular rotation. That said, which players will crack the Syracuse rotation during the 2020-21 campaign?

The starters will undoubtedly be Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, Alan Griffin, Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe. That is five. Your key reserves are Kadary Richmond in the back court and Quincy Guerrier at forward. That gives you seven players who are essentially guaranteed to get minutes.

Coach Boeheim has said during preseason interviews he envisions playing eight or possibly nine guys. Eight makes sense as someone will have to spell Sidibe, and he does not like putting Dolezaj in the middle for extended minutes as he gets pushed around in there. That means one of Jesse Edwards, Frank Anselem or John Bol Ajak will see time at center as Sidibe's primary backup.

Who could the ninth guy be? There is a chance that someone like Robert Braswell or Woody Newton gets minutes from time to time. Or that both Edwards and Anselem practice well enough that they both see time at center in relief of Sidibe.

The smart money is on the regular rotation being eight players with the starters, Richmond, Guerrier and a backup center. Of course the others will see the court during mop up duty, but expecting them to be regular contributors is probably not realistic.