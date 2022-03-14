Skip to main content
Syracuse Basketball Not Selected for NIT, 2021-22 Season is Over

The Orange will not play in the postseason.

Unsurprisingly, Syracuse basketball was not selected to play in the NIT. As a result, the Orange's season finishes at 16-17. It is the first losing season in Jim Boeheim's Hall of Fame head coaching career. 

The NIT used to have a rule that prevented teams with a losing record from being eligible, but that rule was eliminated prior to the 2017 tournament. Still, a team with a losing record has not been invited despite the rule change. Syracuse was an intriguing case. While the resume may not have warranted a selection, television ratings and ticket sales could have motived the committee to pick the Orange given the brand power it possesses. 

Ultimately, it was not to be. 

With that, Syracuse's 2021-22 season is over. The Orange's last game was the valiant effort against Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost 88-79, in what was a one possession game with approximately one minute remaining. 

The season will go down as one of missed opportunities. Syracuse had several games come down to the final minute, but struggled to close games out. That cost them against Virginia, Wake Forest, Florida State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami and Duke. The Orange also had to deal with injuries, as starting center Jesse Edwards missed the final nine games and Benny Williams was out for the final four. 

