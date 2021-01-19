Three Takeaways from Syracuse's Win Over North Carolina

The Orange avenged its only loss of the season on Tuesday afternoon as they defeat the Tar Heels with a final score of 88-76. Syracuse dominated the glass early over North Carolina and relied on its star to erase any doubts of defeat in the fourth quarter.

The action got off to a fast start in the Carrier Dome as both teams traded multiple leads in the first quarter. Before the folks watching at home could even get up and stretch, Tiana Mangakahia was filling up the stat sheet.

Three Key Takeaways:

Mangakahia puts on a show - Tiana Mangakahia had her best game of the season against North Carolina in the Carrier Dome as she dropped dimes all over the floor. The floor general finished with a stat line of 19 points, 13 assists, and just three turnovers in 39 minutes of action.

After leading Syracuse to a fast start, Mangakahia and the Orange cooled off a little…until it was winning time (the fourth quarter). The Tar Heels led 67-61 coming off a 30 point third-quarter performance in which they outscored Syracuse by nine points. Ironically, North Carolina was only able to get nine points altogether in the fourth quarter, as the Orange saved its best for last.

Mangakahia and company scored 27 points in the fourth period, thanks to the Australian point guard's ability to make plays for herself and her teammates. Of the thirteen scoring positions for the Orange in the fourth quarter, Mangakahia assisted or made a shot on 11 of them, including the first seven. Yes, you read that correctly. From flashy passes in the lane leading to open lay-ups to splashing threes, the fifth-year star did it all for Syracuse in her best effort of the 2020-2021 campaign.

Syracuse needs to feed Kamilla Cardoso early and often - Syracuse freshman Kamilla Cardoso gobbled up 10 first-half rebounds, though she finished the half with just 2 points on three shot attempts. Cardoso is averaging over 15 points a game on over 54% shooting from the field to go along with 8 rebounds on the season. At 6-foot-7, Cardoso is a mismatch for nearly any opponent. The freshman is averaging over 2 blocks a contest and is constantly altering shots at the rim, given her sheer length alone. In the second half, Cardoso was more aggressive in finding her shot as she would finish the game with a double-double consisting of 10 points, and a game-high 16 rebounds and four block shots. If the Orange can impose its size early on in the game through Cardoso, it is inevitable the opponent will be worn down as the clock ticks away.

Orange crashes the glass with ferocity against UNC - Syracuse crushed the Tar Heels on the boards. The Orange held a 50-36 advantage with Cardoso leading the way (16) but she was not alone. The top four rebounders on the floor were wearing white and orange on Tuesday afternoon. Emily Engstler made a tremendous effort on the glass bringing down 13 rebounds, (Engstler finished with an 11 point double-double.) freshman Priscilla Williams had nine and Digna Strautmane finished with seven rebounds. The next player on the list was North Carolina guard Stephanie Watts with six. The Orange controlled the offensive glass with a 19-10 advantage, however, was outscored 15-12 on second-chance points. Nonetheless, the Orange dominated one of the most crucial aspects of basketball in controlling the boards and came out with their third consecutive win.

After the win against North Carolina, Syracuse holds a 7-1 (4-1 in ACC) overall record. The Orange has its toughest task coming up as the No. 1 ranked Cardinals wait for Syracuse (No. 23) to travel down to Louisville, KY for a Thursday night showdown come Jan. 21.