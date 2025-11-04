Syracuse jumps all over Binghamton in season debut, romping to an 85-48 victory
Syracuse cruised in their season-opener Monday night, easily handling Binghamton at the JMA Wireless Dome, 85-48. The Orange were all over their guests at the opening tip, scoring the first ten points in the game in under three minutes to set the tone for the night.
SU also brought a strong effort at the outset of the game on the defensive end, forcing the Bearcats into five turnovers in just over three minutes of play and 15 in the first half. Syracuse also permitted Binghamton to make just 2-of-13 shots to start the night, leaving the guests with just four points for nearly two-thirds of the opening session.
The Orange held a 20-4 lead at that point and the lead grew to 18 on a couple occasions before the break, including a 32-14 advantage at halftime. SU had an odd offensive effort in that session, going 1-of-8 on layups and just 1-of-12 from 3-point range.
The second half was an offensive display by the Orange
That offense had no such issues in the second half, shooting 68.8 percent from the floor, including making 19-of-23 from inside the arc, and turning the ball over just twice. Syracuse score over 1.6 points per possession in halftime, adding points to the scoreboard on 25 of 33 possessions.
The Orange pushed the margin out to 29 with a 17-6 burst early in the second half, including six points from Kiyan Anthony, but Binghamton drew back within 22. SU turned on the afterburners in the final nine minutes, closing the game with a 26-10 finishing kick. Donnie Freeman was a driving force in that span, pouring in ten points, as the team made 12 of their final 15 shots from the field.
There was one setback in the game
The biggest downside of the night was that J.J. Starling, who led the team in scoring last season, left the game after 2:44 in the first half and did not return. Starling suffered a lower-body injury and returned to the bench after being checked out in the locker room.
While Starling missed much of the action, his teammates picked up the slack as Adrian Autry spread playing time around. Ten players played for at least ten minutes and five different Syracuse players reached double figures in scoring, led by Freeman’s 20 points.
William Kyle III added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including six of the team’s 11 dunks, and Anthony 15 points in their respective Orange debuts. Naithan George was efficient at the point, handing out eight assists against a single turnover while scoring 11 points and snagging five steals. Tyler Betsey added ten points.
Demetri Lilley paced Binghamton with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, but he was also forced into six turnovers. Zyier Beverly was the only other Bearcat in double figures, scoring 11 points.
