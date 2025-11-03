Syracuse welcomes Binghamton to tip off the basketball season
Syracuse opens their 2025-2026 season with a visit from in-state opponent Binghamton, who will make a fairly short drive north for the contest. The Bearcats were 15-17 overall and 7-9 in the America East Conference last season under Levell Sanders, who starts his fifth season leading the program still searching for his first winning season.
Sanders has built a veteran roster, as only three players have fewer than two years of collegiate basketball under their belts. Much of that experience comes from other schools, however, as only five players return to Binghamton from last year’s team. Of their four double-figure scorers last season, two completed their eligibility and the other two transferred to other schools.
While the roster is comprised from a lot of veteran players, the talent level is expected to be lower than last year’s group. KenPom has Binghamton ranked the #323 team in the country coming into the season.
Like many other schools, the Bearcats leaned on the portal to rebuild their roster
A couple transfers should add instant impact for Binghamton, including Demetrius Lilley, a 6’9” senior center. Lilley joins the Bearcats after playing at LaSalle last season and two previous campaigns at Penn State. In just over 19 minutes per game last year, Lilley averaged 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing, reaching double digits in points eight times and rebounds on four occasions.
Bryson Wilson, a 6’5” guard who played at Buffalo last season, should slot into one of the wing spots in the starting lineup. Wilson played in 30 games last year, averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. Wilson reached double figures 11 times with the Bulls, including posting a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double against Notre Dame.
The top returnees for the Bearcats are guards Wes Peterson and Evan Ashe. The 6’6” Peterson earned a starting spot midway through his junior season and ended the season averaging 6.9 points per game, including a stretch of nine double-digit efforts in 11 games. The 6’3” Ashe started a dozen games last season and averaged 5.6 points per game.
Syracuse has goals well beyond just winning this game
All told, the matchup favors the Orange across the board. SU will have physical advantages all over the floor and their talent is head-and-shoulders above that of Binghamton. The home crowd should add a little more to that side of the ledger for Syracuse.
The toughest task for the Orange is to simply keep their level of effort and intensity high. Getting out of the gate quickly and keeping up that level of play throughout the game are the true goals for SU, who should cruise to victory in their opener.
Syracuse 87, Binghamton 63.