Syracuse Bounces Back with Convincing Win Over Miami

The Orange tweaked their rotation and played much better on both ends.

Syracuse snapped a three game conference losing streak with a blowout home win over Miami on Tuesday. The 83-57 win improves Syracuse's record to 8-4 (2-3) while Miami, who was fresh off of an upset of Louisville, drops to 6-7 (2-6).

The game did not start out strong for the Orange, as Miami jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead. That is when Kadary Richmond was inserted into the game and Joe Girard moved off the ball. Syracuse responded with a 25-3 run and took control of the game. Miami never seriously challenged after that.

Syracuse changed its rotation quite a bit in this game with Jesse Edwards getting significant run at center, Marek Dolezaj playing power forward, and Buddy Boeheim even playing some small forward. The changes worked as Syracuse was efficient on both ends of the floor in a dominating victory.

Richmond finished with seven points, eight assists and five steals in 21 minutes. Girard added 23 points and four assist with five made three pointers. Buddy also scored 23 points with four three pointers. Quincy Guerrier was efficient with 18 points on 8-10 shooting and eight rebounds. Edwards finished with seven points, six rebounds and one block in 21 minutes.

The Orange shot 52% from the floor overall and 40% from three point range. Syracuse scored 27 points off turnovers compared to just three for Miami. The zone was affective as well, forcing 17 turnovers and holding Miami to just 39% shooting as well as four made three pointers.

Syracuse next plays #16 Virginia Tech on Saturday in the Dome. That game tips at 12:00 p.m. eastern and will be broadcast on RSN (YES Network locally).