Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, Duke Blue Devils

Syracuse, Jim Boeheim Honor Mike Krzyzewski in Pregame Ceremony

The ceremony took place before the Orange's game against Duke in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange held a brief pregame ceremony to honor retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. During the ceremony, coach K was gifted a picture of him and coach Boeheim on a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof. In addition, the announcement of a scholarship to honor a military connected student at Syracuse University. You can watch the ceremony in the video above. 

Saturday's game marked the last time coach K will come to the Dome and, barring a meeting in the ACC Tournament, the last matchup between the two winningest coaches in college basketball history. 

When coach Krzyzewski announced he would retire following this season, coach Boeheim released a statement regarding the legacy of his longtime friend. 

"Mike’s impact on basketball goes so far beyond the wins his teams have accumulated," Boeheim said via Syracuse Athletics. "He has been a unifying leader for the sport at every level, including college, professional and international. It’s impossible to overstate the positive impact he has had for decades.

"He did a remarkable job building successful programs at Army and Duke. It is extremely difficult to create that level of achievement and then sustain it for the long period of time the way Mike managed to produce it.

Read More

"Mike joined with Jerry Colangelo to generate the same type of maintainable organization with USA Basketball. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me to sit alongside him during that amazing run that lead to three gold medals for our country.

"I’ve enjoyed the challenge of coaching Syracuse against his Duke teams over the years – no coach prepares his players for big games better than Mike. I’ll look forward to a few more opportunities to do that next season."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Coach K Ceremony
Basketball

Syracuse, Jim Boeheim Honor Mike Krzyzewski in Pregame Ceremony

By Mike McAllister
10 seconds ago
Benny Duke
Basketball

Duke Too Much For Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
1 hour ago
533746E5-0817-4023-9C93-387659D0A33B
Hockey

Overtime Goal Lifts Syracuse Hockey to CHA Tournament Title

By Toluwa Famuyide
3 hours ago
Kevin
Track & Field

Orange Close Out ACC Indoor Championship

By Shannon Imbornoni
4 hours ago
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_20
Track & Field

Three Runners Score on Day 2 of the ACC Indoor Championship

By Shannon Imbornoni
23 hours ago
Three Teammates Ice Hockey
Hockey

Syracuse Advances to CHA Tournament Final With OT Win

By Toluwa Famuyide
Feb 25, 2022
Boeheim Coach K
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs #7 Duke

By Mike McAllister
Feb 25, 2022
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_09
Track & Field

ACC Indoor Championship: Friday Events

By Shannon Imbornoni
Feb 25, 2022