Syracuse, Jim Boeheim Honor Mike Krzyzewski in Pregame Ceremony

The ceremony took place before the Orange's game against Duke in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange held a brief pregame ceremony to honor retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. During the ceremony, coach K was gifted a picture of him and coach Boeheim on a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof. In addition, the announcement of a scholarship to honor a military connected student at Syracuse University. You can watch the ceremony in the video above.

Saturday's game marked the last time coach K will come to the Dome and, barring a meeting in the ACC Tournament, the last matchup between the two winningest coaches in college basketball history.

When coach Krzyzewski announced he would retire following this season, coach Boeheim released a statement regarding the legacy of his longtime friend.

"Mike’s impact on basketball goes so far beyond the wins his teams have accumulated," Boeheim said via Syracuse Athletics. "He has been a unifying leader for the sport at every level, including college, professional and international. It’s impossible to overstate the positive impact he has had for decades.

"He did a remarkable job building successful programs at Army and Duke. It is extremely difficult to create that level of achievement and then sustain it for the long period of time the way Mike managed to produce it.

"Mike joined with Jerry Colangelo to generate the same type of maintainable organization with USA Basketball. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me to sit alongside him during that amazing run that lead to three gold medals for our country.

"I’ve enjoyed the challenge of coaching Syracuse against his Duke teams over the years – no coach prepares his players for big games better than Mike. I’ll look forward to a few more opportunities to do that next season."

