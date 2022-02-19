Syracuse Blows Out Boston College in the Dome

Syracuse used a pair of first half runs to get out to a big lead against Boston College and cruised in the second half on its way to a 76-56 victory on Saturday. With the win, the Orange improved to 14-12 (8-7) on the season. Next up is Georgia Tech on Monday, also in the Dome, with a 7:00 p.m. tip.

Syracuse put Boston College at arm's length with 12-3 and 15-2 runs in the first half. That led to a 15 point halftime lead for the Orange.

After a 9-0 run for the Eagles that spanned the end of the first half and beginning of the second half trimmed what once was a 21 point lead to just 12, Syracuse responded. A 12-2 spurt early in the second half all but put the Eagles away. The lead would stay between 12 and 21 points the rest of the way.

Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider led the way with 18 points a piece. Buddy also tied a career high with five steals, all of which came in the first half. Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists. It was Jimmy's second double-double of the season. Joe Girard was also in double figures with 16.

Bourama Sidibe and Symir Torrence gave Syracuse quality minutes off the bench. Sidibe had two points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 18 minutes. Torrence added four rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes. Benny Williams also made his first field goal since January 8th with a layup in the first half.

The Orange defense had a productive afternoon, holding Boston College to under 35% shooting including just 5-28 (18%) from beyond the arc. Syracuse, on the other hand, shot 50.8% overall and 10-23 (43.5%) from three point range.

Boston College was led by James Karnik who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

