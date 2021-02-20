FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Syracuse Comes Back from 20 Down to Stun Notre Dame

The press sparks a monster second half comeback for the Orange.
Syracuse trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, but closed out the game on a 40-12 run to knock off Notre Dame in the Carrier Dome. Trailing 55-35, Syracuse went to the press, and forced the Irish into bad shots as well as turnovers. That allowed Buddy Boeheim to get several open looks and shoot the Orange back into the game. Syracuse won 75-67 to improve to 13-6 (7-5) on the season and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. 

