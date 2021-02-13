The Orange handle Boston College at home behind strong defense from Quincey Guerrier

A roller coaster of a game to say the least, but the Orange held on to defeat Boston College for the second time this season by a score of 75-67. Slow starts have haunted the Orange all season, but today they looked really confident jumping out to a quick 14-6 lead to start the game.

Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III piled on five points each to help spark that early lead. Girard III helped carry the Orange in the first half notching 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the first half. Unfortunately, Girard III would end up going cold in the second half failing to score again.

The Orange’s fast start quickly came to a pause with the Eagles clawing their way back into the game. Syracuse held just a 41-35 lead at half, compared to their 18-point lead they held at the half back on December 12th.

A combined slow-moving offense, stagnant defense, and overall execution from the Orange kept BC hanging around all game long. There were moments during the game where the Eagles were out hustling and rebounding the Orange. The Orange ended up out-rebounding BC 37-33, but improvement is going to need to be made down low.

When it comes to the big men on this Syracuse team, their 12-6 record should be contributed to the efforts of Quincey Gurrier and Marek Dolezaj. Guerrier has continued to battle hard in the paint all season long.

The 6’7 forward is playing like a center for the Orange. An interesting move the Orange made was putting Guerrier in to take the opening tip-off over the 6’10 Dolezaj. Guerrier’s hops ended up working in the Orange’s favor, as he grabbed the opening possession for SU.

Guerrier ended up finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Dolezaj ended up finishing with 13 points and 4 rebounds. All five starters ended up finishing with double digit points for the Orange today.

Boston College was able to cut into many of Syracuse’s leads during the game, due to their press. They were able to get Syracuse out of their rhythm whenever momentum started to swing the Orange’s way.

Despite the Orange’s lopsided victory back in December, BC would not go down without a fight. The Eagles hung around all game long, even without their two leading scorers from the last meeting.

C James Karnik, who tallied 20 points and 8 rebounds was put on the COVID-19 protocol list. G Wynston Tabbs has missed the past three games due to an undisclosed injury.

The Orange had to go again without C Bourama Sidibe, who is still recovering from a knee injury. C Frank Anselem was sidelined due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Based off the dominant performance SU had last time these two teams met, Coach Boeheim was not pleased with his team during several moments in the game. In a fanless Carrier Dome, about the only thing you could hear, other than the squeaky shoes on the hardwood was Coach Boeheim yelling at his player’s.

There has been some discussion in recent weeks about fans being allowed into the Carrier Dome at limited capacity. Governor Cuomo says there is a possibility for 10% of fans to be allowed in for the final home game of the season against North Carolina. Perhaps some Syracuse fandom could help drown out some of Coach Boeheim’s frustrations.

Nonetheless, the Orange got the job done to secure their second straight win. Syracuse will travel to face the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.