Engstler and the Orange Advance to the Second Round of the Tournament

Today was a very big day for Syracuse basketball programs, with both the men’s and women’s teams in action in this year’s March Madness Tournament. Coming off of a 12-7 regular season record and falling in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament to the Louisville Cardinals, the women were given the 8th seed in this year’s tournament.

Going up against South Dakota State, the Orange were the favorite heading into the game, but nothing is ever guaranteed with the madness that comes in March. When the tournament was last played back in 2019, Syracuse fell in the Carrier Dome to South Dakota State in the second round 75-64.

A shot at redemption was on the minds of Coach Hillsman and star guard Tiana Mangakahia, who potentially was playing her last game in an Orange uniform. SU knew in order to get by SDS this time around, they were going to need to outrebound on both ends of the floor, as well as outshoot SDS from beyond the arc. Two categories the Orange fell behind in back in the 2019 contest.

To start off the game SU jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead through the first four minutes of the game. On the offensive end, all five starters got in on the scoring with great all-around team chemistry.

It was on the defensive end where SU struggled, as SDS played very physically in the paint. The Jackrabbits jumped their way back into the game, giving the Orange just a four-point lead after the first quarter.

As well as Kamilla Cardoso played down low, finishing with 12 points and 6 blocks in 23 minutes of action, SDS outrebounded SU 46-38 in the game. That was one category the Orange needed to win, but at the end of the day its points that wins games.

The Orange outshot SDS from beyond the arc, making 12-31 shots from three. The Jackrabbits shot just 4-20 from the three-point line, which hurt their chances on winning this game. Both Tiana Mangakahia and Digna Strautmane hit three shots from distance and Emily Engstler led the way with four. Engstler finished with a team high 18 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor.

SU played well in the first half but held just a 37-31 lead heading into the locker room. Coach Hillsman and the Orange knew they were going to have to step it up in the second half if they were going to grab this victory.

The game kept going back and forth with Coach Hillsman acting noticeable frustrated on the sideline that the Orange were letting the Jackrabbits hang around. SU held on to just a 50-48 lead after the third quarter.

Engstler really stepped up in the final quarter of the game, making three of her four three-pointers in the quarter. The Orange’s defense finally started to show, holding SDS to just seven points in the fourth quarter. SU led by as much as 16 points heading into the final minute of the game.

The Orange held on for a big 72-55 victory, accomplishing their shot at redemption over SDS. The 17-point victory was not at all a telling of how close the game really was. It was the final quarter of the game where the Orange said enough is enough and proved they were the better team.

Syracuse advances to the round of 32 where they will play the #1 seed Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday.