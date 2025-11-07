Syracuse looks for a repeat of their opener when Delaware State visits on Saturday
Syracuse looks to make it a quick 2-0 start to their season on Saturday when Delaware State visits. After recording a 16-14 record and earning a third-place finish in the MEAC last season, the Hornets (0-1) lost their season debut at Temple on Wednesday night, 83-65.
Three players reached double digits for Delaware State, led by Zion Bethea’s 20 points. A 6’3” two-guard, Bethea hit 4-of-7 3’s in his first game after transferring from Pepperdine, where he averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 39.5 percent from long distance last year.
Point guard Ponce James had 16 points and five assists, but also committed five of the team’s 13 turnovers in their opener. Ademar Santos came off the bench to shoot 3-of-4 from the 3-point line en route to 15 points. In all, the Hornets shot 7-of-16 from 3-point range in their opening loss.
The Orange should be rude hosts and bully their guests with their size advantage
Getting hot from beyond the arc seems like Delaware State’s best hope when they face the Orange. SU will have a height advantage across the board in the game, including a four-inch advantage in the point guard matchup between James and Naithan George. George was extremely efficient and effective in the opener and look for him to use his size advantage to control his matchup.
One thing George did effectively in Syracuse’s first game was set up his big men and that seems like an effective focus for their offense once more. The Hornets were beaten inside a lot in their first game, allowing Temple to shoot 63.9 percent on 2-point field goals. Look for more effective play around the rim from the Orange centers and forwards, including William Kyle III and Donnie Freeman.
The Orange figure to still be without J.J. Starling for this matchup, but that should have little effect on the outcome of this game.
The roster has taken one very important lesson from the coaching staff already
Multiple SU players have referenced the NET ratings and that margin of victory is taken into account by that system. As such, the roster is aware of the importance of not just winning the game against a lesser quality opponent, but that they have to keep their foot on the gas throughout the contest.
There is no greater evidence of that than Adrian Autry’s last five players on the floor in a 30-plus-point game were his four healthy starters and Kiyan Anthony in Starling’s place. Expect a repeat of Monday’s game, including the Orange trying to dictate the state of play at the opening tip and never allowing the Hornets to be competitive.
Syracuse 91, Delaware State 54.
