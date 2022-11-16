Syracuse Dominated by Colgate For Second Year in a Row

It had not happened in nearly 60 years when Colgate beat Syracuse last season and now it has happened two years in a row. The Raiders came into the Dome and dominated the Orange from start to finish Tuesday night to win its second straight in the rivalry 80-68. Last season, Colgate was hot from three point range all game, making 18 in total, and won by 15. This year it was more of the same, as the Raiders made over half of its three point attempts, 18 in total for the second year in a row, and led by double digits for most of the night.

Syracuse was sloppy offensively, missing open shots and turning it over in key spots. On the flip side, Colgate was efficient, sharing the basketball and making nearly every good look. Despite Syracuse having more size at nearly every position, Colgate also controlled the glass which led to an advantage in second chance points.

Colgate guard Tucker Richardson was the best player on the floor all night, scoring a career high 27 points, 19 of which came in the first half, including seven made three pointers.

The Raiders led by 14 at the half and did not allow Syracuse to get closer than 12 in the second until garbage time. An 8-1 run was followed by a 12-2 run in the first to allow Colgate to get some distance from the Orange. Syracuse was never able to seriously challenge the rest of the way.

No matter which defense Syracuse used, zone or man, Colgate still beat it easily. The Orange even tried using its press in the second half, but it was largely unsuccessful.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 20 points on 7-15 shooting. Benny Williams scored a career high 15 in the loss to go along with seven rebounds. Jesse Edwards had 10 points and five blocks, but only had six shot attempts on the night. Joe Girard had 14 points but was just 4-15 from the field.

Next up for Syracuse is a home game against Northeastern on Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m., but tip time has been moved to 4:00 p.m Eastern.

