Syracuse Escapes Bryant in Season Opener

Syracuse picked up a win in its first game of the season against the Bryant Bulldogs 85-84. Bryant jumped on Syracuse early behind strong three point shooting, and led by as many as 13 in the first half. The Orange defensive adjusted in the second half, and rallied for a come from behind victory to improve to 1-0 on the season.

With four starters returning, many assumed Alan Griffin would start in Elijah Hughes' place. However, it was Quincy Guerrier who got the nod with Griffin coming off the bench. Center Bourama Sidibe was pulled out of the game during the first half due to a leg injury, and did not return. He only played four minutes total as a result. Bryant took advantage as they dominated points in the paint early.

Syracuse got off to a slow start allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to an early 9-1 lead in the first few minutes of the game. The Bulldogs controlled most of the game on both ends and held the lead for nearly 80% of the game.

Syracuse had not practiced in two weeks due to head coach Jim Boeheim and a player testing positive for COVID-19. That appeared to impact both their energy, conditioning and execution.

After an early deficit, back-to-back jumpers by veteran Marek Dolezaj would move Syracuse to tie with the Bulldogs at 34 with 5:24 left in the first half. Syracuse was finally able to get a lead once junior guard Buddy Boeheim made a three less than 30 seconds later. Bryant would close the half on a 10-3 run to take a seven point lead into the locker room.

Despite the slow start in the first half, Kadary Richmond and Allen Griffin had their Syracuse debuts, and they did not disappoint in the first half. In nine minutes, Richmond scored five points including a three pointer. Allen Griffin helped tremendously offensively and defensively in the first half, and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Bryant started the second half as they did the first half by scoring the first few shots, and once again Syracuse allowed the Bulldogs to get a comfortable 13-point lead. But the Orange would not stay down for long, they would go on a 12-2 run that dropped the Bryant lead to three points, 65-62. With 5:00 left in the second half Syracuse finally takes the lead after Buddy Boeheim made back-to-back three pointers.

Down the stretch, the game went back and forth but Syracuse had a chance to put it away late. They missed the front end of one and one free throws twice, giving Bryant a chance. The Bulldogs would take two final shots in the last 12 seconds and miss both leaving the Orange victorious.

Bryant shot 52.8% from the floor in the first half, including 9-19 from beyond the arc. The Syracuse defense held them to just 34.3% shooting and 4-18 from deep in the second half.

Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points. He also had four assists and made four three pointers. Dolezaj finished with 20 points while adding nine assists, six rebounds and five steals. Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 12 rebounds in his first career start.