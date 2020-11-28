SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Escapes Bryant in Season Opener

Maya Lockett

Syracuse picked up a win in its first game of the season against the Bryant Bulldogs 85-84. Bryant jumped on Syracuse early behind strong three point shooting, and led by as many as 13 in the first half. The Orange defensive adjusted in the second half, and rallied for a come from behind victory to improve to 1-0 on the season. 

With four starters returning, many assumed Alan Griffin would start in Elijah Hughes' place. However, it was Quincy Guerrier who got the nod with Griffin coming off the bench. Center Bourama Sidibe was pulled out of the game during the first half due to a leg injury, and did not return. He only played four minutes total as a result. Bryant took advantage as they dominated points in the paint early. 

Syracuse got off to a slow start allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to an early 9-1 lead in the first few minutes of the game. The Bulldogs controlled most of the game on both ends and held the lead for nearly 80% of the game.

Syracuse had not practiced in two weeks due to head coach Jim Boeheim and a player testing positive for COVID-19. That appeared to impact both their energy, conditioning and execution. 

After an early deficit, back-to-back jumpers by veteran Marek Dolezaj would move Syracuse to tie with the Bulldogs at 34 with 5:24 left in the first half. Syracuse was finally able to get a lead once junior guard Buddy Boeheim made a three less than 30 seconds later. Bryant would close the half on a 10-3 run to take a seven point lead into the locker room. 

Despite the slow start in the first half, Kadary Richmond and Allen Griffin had their Syracuse debuts, and they did not disappoint in the first half. In nine minutes, Richmond scored five points including a three pointer. Allen Griffin helped tremendously offensively and defensively in the first half, and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Bryant started the second half as they did the first half by scoring the first few shots, and once again Syracuse allowed the Bulldogs to get a comfortable 13-point lead. But the Orange would not stay down for long, they would go on a 12-2 run that dropped the Bryant lead to three points, 65-62. With 5:00 left in the second half Syracuse finally takes the lead after Buddy Boeheim made back-to-back three pointers. 

Down the stretch, the game went back and forth but Syracuse had a chance to put it away late. They missed the front end of one and one free throws twice, giving Bryant a chance. The Bulldogs would take two final shots in the last 12 seconds and miss both leaving the Orange victorious. 

Bryant shot 52.8% from the floor in the first half, including 9-19 from beyond the arc. The Syracuse defense held them to just 34.3% shooting and 4-18 from deep in the second half.

Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points. He also had four assists and made four three pointers. Dolezaj finished with 20 points while adding nine assists, six rebounds and five steals. Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 12 rebounds in his first career start.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

The Syracuse Men's basketball team got off to the right start in the win-loss column on Friday.

Talha Rao

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

The Bulldogs head coach did not mince words after their loss to the Orange.

Michael McAllister

Coach Boeheim Says at Post Game Conference "Today's Game Should've Never Happened."

Coach Boeheim , Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim talk about how the team was able to come together and beat the Bryant Bulldogs after a slow start and what they need to work on for future games.

Maya Lockett

Syracuse Defense Shows Improvement in Second Half

The Orange got off to a slow start defensively, but turned it around after halftime.

Michael McAllister

Box Score: Syracuse 85 Bryant 84

In their season opener, Syracuse comes from behind to avoid the upset taking down the Bryant Bulldogs.

Steven Shoemaker

Sidibe to Get MRI on Leg After Injury in Opener

Sidibe suffered the injury early in the season opener against Bryant

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Television, live stream, radio, series history and more for Syracuse basketball's season opener.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse vs Bryant

How to follow along and interact with us during Syracuse basketball's season opener.

Michael McAllister

Markus Paul Passes Away at Age 54

The Cowboys head strength and conditioning coach had a medical emergency Tuesday morning.

Michael McAllister

by

Korn4

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Television, live stream, radio, series history, odds and more for the Orange vs the Wolfpack.

Michael McAllister

by

Sly35