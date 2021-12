The Orange won its ACC opener by snapping the Seminoles home winning streak.

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort and made enough shots to knock off Florida State 63-60 in the ACC opener for both teams. With the win, Syracuse improved to 5-3 on the season while the Seminoles fell to the same record.

The Orange won its first game at Tallahassee since 2014 and snapped Florida State's 25 game home winning streak in conference play.