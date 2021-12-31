Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse Women's Basketball's Game vs Florida State Has Been Postponed

    The Seminoles are currently in COVID-19 protocols.
    Author:

    Syracuse women's basketball game against Florida State, originally scheduled for Sunday in the Carrier Dome, has been postponed, the ACC and Syracuse Athletics announced. The postponement is due to the Seminoles program adhering to ACC Medical Advisory Group COVID-19 protocols. 

    The Orange was last in action on Thursday, falling at #24 North Carolina. Syracuse is currently 8-5 on the season but won six of seven games in December. 

    With the postponement of the Florida State game, Syracuse is scheduled to play next at Boston College on Thursday, January 6th.

    The women's program had its nonconference game against Siena postponed due to a recent Siena opponent having multiple positive COVID-19 cases. Those are the only two games to be postponed for the Orange women to date. 

    Read More

    Syracuse was without two starters against North Carolina, including the only center on the roster. That put the Orange at a significant disadvantage, and while the team hung around for the first half, the Tar Heels pulled away in the third quarter. 

    After starting 2-4, Syracuse won six in a row to push the record to 8-4 before Thursday's set back. Those six wins included an upset of Ohio State, who was ranked in the top 20 at the time. Also included in those wins was a 40 point blow out of Clemson. 

    Whether or not the game against Florida State can be made up remains to be seen, along with any potential dates to play it. The ACC also recently modified its game cancellation/rescheduling policy to prevent forfeits in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

    Carr 2
    Basketball

    Syracuse Women's Basketball's Game vs Florida State Has Been Postponed

    1 minute ago
    Williams 3
    Football

    Garrett Williams Will Return to Syracuse in 2022

    3 hours ago
    Edwards Cornell
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

    10 hours ago
    Read
    Basketball

    Short Handed Syracuse Falls at North Carolina

    21 hours ago
    Fans 4
    Basketball

    Syracuse Modifies Stadium Protocols Starting With Virginia Game

    Dec 30, 2021
    Johnson Dart
    Recruiting

    Isaiah Johnson 'Really Excited' About Syracuse Offer

    Dec 30, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Torrence Trap Cornell
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse 80 Cornell 68

    Dec 30, 2021
    Buddy Cornell
    Basketball

    Boeheim Brothers Highlights vs Cornell

    Dec 29, 2021