Syracuse Women's Basketball's Game vs Florida State Has Been Postponed

Syracuse women's basketball game against Florida State, originally scheduled for Sunday in the Carrier Dome, has been postponed, the ACC and Syracuse Athletics announced. The postponement is due to the Seminoles program adhering to ACC Medical Advisory Group COVID-19 protocols.

The Orange was last in action on Thursday, falling at #24 North Carolina. Syracuse is currently 8-5 on the season but won six of seven games in December.

With the postponement of the Florida State game, Syracuse is scheduled to play next at Boston College on Thursday, January 6th.

The women's program had its nonconference game against Siena postponed due to a recent Siena opponent having multiple positive COVID-19 cases. Those are the only two games to be postponed for the Orange women to date.

Syracuse was without two starters against North Carolina, including the only center on the roster. That put the Orange at a significant disadvantage, and while the team hung around for the first half, the Tar Heels pulled away in the third quarter.

After starting 2-4, Syracuse won six in a row to push the record to 8-4 before Thursday's set back. Those six wins included an upset of Ohio State, who was ranked in the top 20 at the time. Also included in those wins was a 40 point blow out of Clemson.

Whether or not the game against Florida State can be made up remains to be seen, along with any potential dates to play it. The ACC also recently modified its game cancellation/rescheduling policy to prevent forfeits in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.