Syracuse vs Georgetown Preview & Prediction

Syracuse is looking to get back into the win column as Georgetown comes to the Dome on Saturday. The Orange is fresh off of a crushing home loss to Pittsburgh, and will look to put that defeat behind them.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

HOW TO WATCH

Matchup: Syracuse (6-2, 1-1) vs Georgetown (3-7, 1-5)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Saturday, January 9th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

SERIES HISTORY

Syracuse leads the all-time series 51-44. The two teams helped build the Big East back in the 80s as one of the sport's more fierce rivalries. Since Syracuse left the Big East to join the ACC, they have met five times with Georgetown holding a 3-2 advantage. Syracuse and Georgetown first met in 1930. They played four times in the 30s, five times in the 40s, twice in the 50s, four times in the 60s and twice in the 70s. It was the formation of the Big East in 1980 that caused the two to play every single year. In 1980, Syracuse closed Manley Field House. In their last game in the stadium, Georgetown won by two and head coach John Thompson declared "Manley Field House is officially closed," turning the rivalry into a heated one.

ESPN MATCHUP PREDICTOR

ESPN's Matchup Predictor likes Syracuse's chances in this one. They give the Orange a 87.5% chance to win.

GEORGETOWN STRUGGLES

Georgetown is just 3-7 on the season including 1-5 in conference play. Their seven losses are to Navy, West Virginia, Villanova, St. John's, Seton Hall, Marquette and Butler. Their three wins are over UMBC, Coppin State and St. John's. They have some good players, but have struggled shooting the ball and turn the ball over at an alarming clip (over 16 per game).

SIZE MATTERS

Syracuse really struggled with Pittsburgh's physicality inside, especially with Quincy Guerrier playing only 17 minutes and not having Bourama Sidibe or Frank Anselem available. Georgetown has players that could give Syracuse similar problems. It starts with center Qudus Wahab, a former Syracuse recruiting target. Wahab is 6-11, 237 pounds, plays physical inside and is averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He will challenge the Orange on the glass and be one of the better rim protectors Syracuse has faced this season.

Georgetown also 6-9 forward Jamorko Pickett, a skilled player who can score, rebound and even hit the outside shot. Pickett averages 11 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Hoyas reserve center is Timothy Ighoefe, who plays only about 10 minutes per game. Ighoefe is 7-0, 250 pounds, however, and averages four rebounds per game in those minutes.

Whether or not Syracuse has Sidibe or Anselem in this one remains to be seen. But with the size Georgetown has up front, Syracuse may need to play John Bol Ajak and/or Jesse Edwards more in this one.

SHOT SELECTION AND DRIVING THE BASKETBALL

Syracuse took 38 three pointers and just 22 shots inside the arc against Pittsburgh. Even though Syracuse has multiple players capable of making the outside shot, that disparity is far too great. It is the greatest variance between three pointers and two point shots Syracuse has had all season. The only other game in which they took more threes was against Rider when Syracuse went 15-30 from beyond the arc. Against Pittsburgh, they were just 12-38 (31.6%).

That has to change. When Syracuse is making those shots, that is one thing. But they were not, other than a stretch when Robert Braswell made four in a row, against the Panthers. There were too many forced shots early in the shot block, and not enough movement or attacking the basket. Griffin, Dolezaj, Richmond and others have the ability to get into the lane and make a play for themselves or others. When Syracuse's offense has been at its best this season, there has been dribble penetration, movement off the ball and crisp passing to find the open man.

It is fair to point out that some of the issue against Pittsburgh was simply not making shots. Buddy Boeheim, for example, had several open looks that he missed. Syracuse needs him to make those. But when they aren't falling, there has to be the ability to score in other ways. Against Buffalo, Syracuse attempted just 19 three pointers despite there being an overtime session. They still scored 107 points due to off the ball movement, sharing the basketball and attacking the basket.

SHAKING OFF THE RUST

Some of Syracuse's issues against Pittsburgh can be traced back to being on pause for two weeks due to being in quarantine. With that now behind them, a game under their belts, and a few more days of practice, that can no longer be a reason for a subpar performance. Syracuse needs to come out with more energy and execute at a higher level. They are the better team on paper and need to play like it to get things back on track.

JAHVON BLAIR

Georgetown's best player is Jahvon Blair, a 6-4 guard from Brampton, Ontario Canada. He is averaging 18.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Blair can score from all three levels and he has made 28 three pointers on the season though he is shooting just 33.7% from beyond the arc. Blair is also only shooting 35% overall on the road this season. That includes a 4-16 effort in Georgetown's most recent game, an eight point loss at Butler.

PREDICTION

This is a rivalry game, and often times teams play above their level in such contests. It is entirely possibly Georgetown puts its best game of the season in this one as a result. That said, Syracuse is the better team and I believe they will win on Saturday. Georgetown has been without starting point guard Jalen Harris since mid December. He leads the team in assists and Georgetown has really struggled handling the ball in his absence. Syracuse shoots better from the outside, has Guerrier for more than 30 minutes, and forces a lot of turnovers that lead to easy buckets. Final score: Syracuse 74 Georgetown 68.