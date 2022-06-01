Skip to main content

Syracuse Basketball to Host Georgetown in 2022-23 Season

The Orange and Hoyas will renew their rivalry this winter.

Syracuse and Georgetown will square off once again next basketball season. The Orange announced on Tuesday that it will host the Hoyas on December 10th in the JMA Wireless Dome during the 2022-23 season. This will be the 98th meeting between the longtime rivals, with Syracuse holding a 52-45 advantage. The first meeting took place in 1930, a 40-18 Orange triumph. The most recent meeting took place last season, with Georgetown winning 79-75. 

Syracuse has previously announced non-conference games against Colgate, Lehigh and Oakland. The game against Lehigh will take place on November 7th. The matchup with Colgate is scheduled for November 15th. The contest with Oakland is slated for December 6th. All three will take place in the JMA Wireless Dome. 

The Orange is coming off of a 16-17 campaign, its first losing season of the Jim Boeheim era. The team will look drastically different this season, with three starters departing. Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards will return to their starting roles, however. Syracuse also has six incoming freshmen in guards Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor, forwards Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown, and center Peter Carey. The Orange has also added Duquesne transfer center Mounir Hima. 

Georgetown finished the season 6-25 and on a 21 game losing streak. Following its win over Syracuse, the Hoyas won the next game against Howard before losing the rest of its games. 

