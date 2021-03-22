Tip Time, Television Info, Venue Set for Syracuse vs Houston

Syracuse and Houston will square off in the Sweet-16 on Saturday, March 27th at 9:55 p.m., Turner Sports and CBS Sports announced. The game will be broadcast on TBS and will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Commentator assignments have not yet been released.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse advanced to the Sweet-16 with a thrilling 75-72 win over West Virginia. The Orange got into the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, and has beaten the six seeded San Diego State Aztecs prior to the Mountaineers in order to advance. Hinkle Fieldhouse was the location of Syracuse's first round win, when the Orange dominated the Aztecs 78-62 behind 30 points from Buddy Boeheim.

The two seed in the Midwest Region, Houston beat Cleveland State by 31 in its first round matchup. The Cougars followed that up with a come from behind 63-60 victory over Rutgers in the second round.

This will be just the second all-time meeting between Syracuse and Houston. The only other time the teams played each other was in 1982 in the Carrier Dome. Houston's Phi Slamma Jamma featuring Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon traveled to the Dome, but it was Syracuse who emerged victorious 92-87. Tony Bruin led Syracuse with 26 points.

The early line on the game has Houston favored by 6.5 points, the largest line of Syracuse's NCAA Tournament games so far. Houston has spent nearly the entire season ranked in the top 10. An early season win over Texas Tech vaulted it into that ranking, and it stayed there ever since.