Syracuse Launches Investigation Into Quentin Hillsman (Report)

The school will look into allegations reported by The Athletic.

Syracuse University is investigation allegations of inappropriate behavior and bullying against women's basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman reported by The Athletic on Tuesday, according to Syracuse.com.

“The allegations reported in The Athletic today are troubling," Sarah Scalese, Senior Associate Vice President for Communications told Syracuse.com in a statement. "Based on the nature of these allegations, Syracuse University is engaging an outside firm to conduct an independent review and will take appropriate action based on its outcome.

“While no formal complaints have been made to date from members of the women’s basketball program, we take these allegations very seriously. We ask any individual who has knowledge of or has experienced this kind of conduct to come forward. Syracuse University remains focused on the well-being and success of our student-athletes.”

Allegations in the report from The Athletic included the following:

-Hillsman threatening players that he would "f--- you guys up" even though they knew he would never physically harm them.

-Standing before every player at halftime of a game during the 2019-20 season and saying "I don't give a f--- about you" before flipping over a table.

-Hillsman coming up behind a player, wrapping his arms around her with his hands placed near her pelvic region.

-Three women felt uncomfortable after Hillsman kissed them on the forehead following a discussion about playing time.

-Hired a longtime friend, Ronnie Enoch, who had been accused of sexual harassment at a previous job. Enoch allegedly made players and managers feel uncomfortable.

-Two players described instances where Hillsman refused to provide water to players after running punishing sprints.

The allegations come following 12 players leaving the program during the offseason.

Former Syracuse star point guard Tiana Mangakahia responded to those allegations on Twitter shortly after the report was released.

"It's sad when you don't get what you want (minutes/contracts after college) you accuse others of things to make them look bad," Mangakahia said on Twitter. "If only I exposed some of my teammates for how they treated me once I was diagnosed with Cancer."