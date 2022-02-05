Syracuse Blows Out Louisville For Third Straight Victory

Syracuse continued its strong offensive play and cruised to its third straight win with a 92-69 triumph over Louisville on Saturday inside the Carrier Dome. With the victory, the Orange improved to 12-11 (6-6) while the Cardinals dropped to 11-12 (5-8). Next up for SU is a road game at Boston College on Tuesday. That game tips at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Syracuse opened the game on a 7-2 run and made its first seven shots of the game. Despite that, Louisville battled back to cut the lead to one less than six minutes in. That is when the Orange took control. Syracuse went on a 12-2 run and controlled the rest of the half before taking a 17 point advantage into the locker room. Syracuse shot over 55% from the floor and 53% from beyond the arc compared to 33% and 13% for the Cardinals. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard each had 11 first half points, while Jesse Edwards was fantastic on both ends with nine points and five rebounds.

The Orange only pulled away further in the second half. Syracuse continued its offensive onslaught and Louisville struggled to find the bottom of the net as the lead swelled to as many as 30. The route was on, and Syracuse was not seriously challenged the rest of the way.

All five starters scored in double figures for Syracuse, led by Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards who had 19 points each. Edwards added eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Buddy also had five assists. Cole Swider scored 11 points including three triples. Joe Girard also had three from beyond the arc on his way to 15 points, four assists and two steals. Jimmy Boeheim had 14 points and five assists including 6-7 from the free throw line.

Jae'Lyn Withers led Louisville with 13 points.

The Orange shot over 55% overall and 52% from three point range, while Louisville made just 40% of its shots and 10 of its 35 shots from beyond the arc. Syracuse dominated points in the paint 36-24. Louisville was without starting center Malik Williams and did not have an answer for Jesse Edwards all afternoon.

