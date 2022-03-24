Proof of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test, No Longer Required For Entrance to Carrier Dome

Syracuse University has changed its entry policy for admittance to events at the Carrier Dome. Neither proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID test will be required. More from a press release:

Following a comprehensive review of current public health conditions on campus and around Central New York, Syracuse University today revised its entry policy for events hosted by the University at the stadium. Specifically, and consistent with other large venue operators across New York state, effective Saturday, March 26, attendees will no longer be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entry to the stadium. Syracuse University previously announced revised masking protocols at the stadium; those protocols remain in place today.

Syracuse University will be hosting a number of external events in the coming months, including Monster Jam and the Paul McCartney concert, just to name a couple. Public health protocols for these events will be determined and communicated by the event promoter. Please be sure to visit cuse.com/dome ahead of the event to ensure compliance with public health protocols.

The University continues to assess public health conditions and will issue revised guidance should that become necessary. Please continue to visit the Stay Safe website for the most up-to-date public health information.

