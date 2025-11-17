Syracuse looks to continue their unbeaten start when Monmouth visits the Dome
After a successful weekend trip, Syracuse returns home to face off with Monmouth in their last game before the Player’s Era Men’s Championship in Las Vegas. The Hawks bring a 1-2 record with them to the JMA Wireless Dome, which includes double-figure losses in their last two games at La Salle and Seton Hall.
While competitive early in each game, Monmouth simply wilted after halftime in both. The Hawks trailed La Salle by three points at the break, but were outscored in the second half by ten points, then led Seton Hall at the break, 34-27, before the roof came crashing down on them.
Monmouth's offense has let them down in the second half against better competition
Monmouth’s second half offensive struggles point directly to their shooting from the field. The Hawks’ ability to make shots simply left them. After they shot 56.5 percent combined in the two first halves, they connected on just 24.5 percent from the field and a measly 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range in the second session of those two outings.
Ball security has also been a weak spot for Monmouth this season. They have turned the ball over 50 times in their three games, including committing 16 turnovers against La Salle and 20 miscues in their last game at Seton Hall. This problem is not limited to just a few players, but is shown in elevated turnover rates across the entire roster.
Ten different Hawks have appeared in every game this season with only guard Jack Collins and forward Jason Rivera-Torres earning at least 22 minutes per game. Collectively, their height does match up well with SU, as six of the seven Hawks who have seen the most playing time are 6’5” or taller.
The Hawks have a solid combo at forward
Unlike the last Orange opponent, Drexel, Monmouth is led by a pair of forwards, Rivera-Torres and Stefanos Spartalis. The duo combine for over 27 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Rivera-Torres, a 6’7” junior, has gotten off to a strong start for the Hawks, averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while knocking down half of his 3-point shots. Spartalis, a 6’9” freshman forward from Greece, has been an efficient shooter with a knack for getting to the foul line.
Collins leads the team in assists and is third in rebounds, but has struggled with ball security (a team-high 11 turnovers) and perimeter shooting (4-of-15 from 3-point range). He will be a target for SU defenders to pressure the ball.
The Orange defense has another opportunity to make life miserable for an opponent
That high-pressure defense that Syracuse has utilized this season aligns well with Monmouth’s weaknesses. Their poor ball security should feed into what the Orange have done this season on defense, leading to some easy scores.
That ability to generate easy buckets could prove to be a major differentiator between SU and La Salle and Seton Hall. Syracuse averages 23 points per game off turnovers and the Hawks’ inflated turnover numbers should keep that average high.
The Hawks’ defense has been solid defending inside the arc against those higher-caliber opponents, but Syracuse is the best team not only that they will see in November, but quite possibly all season. The Orange come into the game shooting 64.2 percent on 2-point field goals on the season and their aggressive athletic style should make for another comfortable win.
Syracuse 79, Monmouth 56.
