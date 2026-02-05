Syracuse may have stumbled onto a way to jumpstart its season

Monday’s road loss to North Carolina was equal parts frustrating and inspiring. The Orange’s deficit ballooned to 32 before a frantic comeback cut the Tar Heels’ lead to single digits. UNC eventually won by 10.

It was a horror show performance for Adrian Autry’s side for the first 30 minutes, but those final 10 minutes should offer at least a little bit of hope. The Orange outscored the Tar Heels 37-15 down the stretch and looked like a completely different team. They pressed, hustled and played with pace. If that version of the Orange starts to show up consistently, the next month could get very interesting.

It was a shocking turnaround that had fans wondering where this version of the Orange was for the first 75 percent of the contest. It was still a 20-point deficit with four minutes to play before the Orange kicked the intensity up a notch. They unsettled North Carolina, creating turnovers and attacking in transition every chance they got.

Has Autry stumbled upon a winning formula?

They can't play like that all the time, can they? At this stage, it is hard to see why not. Autry should be willing to run. This team is athletic and has plenty of depth to rotate in fresh bodies. Nine players reached double-digit minutes against UNC and only Donnie Freeman played more than 30. With how stagnant this team has been on offense for much of the season, pressing, trapping and running in transition could provide a much-needed spark.

Changing philosophies midseason is difficult, but necessary for the Orange at this stage. Adopting this approach would unquestionably be high variance, but it is clear that Autry’s approach thus far is not working. The Orange have the size to be incredibly disruptive. The nine-man rotation has an average height of 6’7”. It is one of the reasons why ‘Cuse is already one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country. Its 6.1 swats per game is the third-best mark in the country.

Additionally, ball movement has been an issue for the team all season, so trying to get some extra possessions and create opportunities in transition makes a lot of sense. It will create more rim runs, an area in which the Orange excels when things are clicking, and create some natural motion within the offense. Syracuse’s defense has not been as sharp since entering conference play either, giving up 78.3 points per game against ACC opponents. Playing an uptempo, risky style is not going to suddenly fix all of its problems, but it could help mask some of its deficiencies.

Playing fast will only help SU

If nothing else, playing pedal to the metal seemed to help with the mentality of the players. Naithan George, Nate Kingz and Kiyan Anthony all played their best basketball in those final 10 minutes. George scored 7 straight for the Orange to spark the run. Kingz knocked down a pair of late 3s to cut the deficit to 7. Anthony got to the line consistently and chipped in a couple of key buckets.

The game situation definitely plays a role. Syracuse had nothing to lose and was playing in desperation mode. But isn’t that where the Orange are right now? Their season hangs in the balance, and Autry’s likely out of a job if they don’t reach the tournament. What do you have to lose by changing things up and getting aggressive? At this point, you might as well be willing to go down swinging.

