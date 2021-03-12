Syracuse NCAA Tournament Resume Comparison

Syracuse basketball is done playing until Selection Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Here is a look at how its NCAA Tournament resume currently stacks up with other bubble teams.

SYRACUSE VS DRAKE

Category Syracuse Drake Record 16-9 23-4 Home 13-1 12-1 Road 2-7 9-2 Netural 1-1 2-1 SOS 48 188 SOR 42 45 NET 39 44 KemPom 41 53 Sagarin 34 71 Quad 1 1-7 1-2 Quad 2 6-1 5-0 Quad 3 6-1 6-2 Quad 4 3-0 11-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) Loyola (NET 10) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) @Valpo (Net 227)

Analysis: Drake has an inflated record as 17 of its 23 wins are from quad three and four. Eleven from quad four. This has also helped Drake get nine road wins. The strength of schedule is the worst among bubble teams. Syracuse is better in NET, KenPom, Sagarin, strength of record, etc. Drake also has two losses significantly worse than any of Syracuse's. Yes Drake has the better record, but everywhere else Syracuse's resume is stronger.

SYRACUSE VS BOISE STATE

Category Syracuse Boise State Record 16-9 17-8 Home 13-1 10-1 Road 2-7 4-6 Neutral 1-1 3-1 SOS 48 106 SOR 42 67 NET 39 51 KenPom 41 61 Sagarin 37 58 Quad 1 1-7 2-4 Quad 2 6-1 2-3 Quad 3 6-1 4-0 Quad 4 3-0 9-1 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) @BYU (NET 19) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) Fresno St (NET 191)

Analysis: With Boise's loss in the Mountain West Tournament, they should not be in over Syracuse. Yes Boise has more road and neutral wins, but the strength of schedule and strength of record are significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse has more quad two wins, a better NET, KenPom and Sagarin, and Boise has a much worse loss. More than half of Boise's wins are in quad four.

SYRACUSE VS LOUISVILLE

Category Syracuse Louisville Record 16-9 13-7 Home 13-1 9-2 Road 2-7 4-4 Neutral 1-1 0-1 SOS 48 36 SOR 42 36 NET 39 57 KenPom 41 55 Sagarin 37 41 Quad 1 1-7 1-6 Quad 2 6-1 6-0 Quad 3 6-1 4-1 Quad 4 3-0 2-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) Ga Tech (NET 38) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) @Miami (NET 149)

Analysis: Louisville has the edge in road wins, strength of schedule and strength of record. However, quad one/two are very similar, Syracuse has the better win and Louisville has the a bad loss to Miami. The road/neutral wins are four for Louisville and three for Syracuse. Syracuse has a stronger NET, KenPom and Sagarin. If Louisville is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well.

SYRACUSE VS OLE MISS

Category Syracuse Ole Miss Record 16-9 16-10 Home 13-1 10-4 Road 2-7 5-6 Neutral 1-1 1-0 SOS 48 69 SOR 42 58 NET 39 52 KenPom 41 47 Sagarin 37 56 Quad 1 1-7 3-4 Quad 2 6-1 4-4 Quad 3 6-1 4-2 Quad 4 3-0 5-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) Tennessee (NET 18) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) @Vandy (NET 104)

Analysis: Syracuse has a better strength of schedule, strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. Ole Miss has the edge in quad one wins but has more quad two and quad three losses. Three more road wins helps Ole Miss, which is why Syracuse fans should hope they lose their next SEC Tournament game.

SYRACUSE VS UCLA

Category Syracuse UCLA Record 16-9 17-9 Home 13-1 11-1 Road 2-7 5-5 Neutral 1-1 1-3 SOS 48 61 SOR 42 43 NET 39 47 KenPom 41 46 Sagarin 34 43 Quad 1 1-7 2-6 Quad 2 6-1 3-2 Quad 3 6-1 8-1 Quad 4 3-0 4-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) Colorado (NET 12) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) Oregon St (NET 101)

Analysis: UCLA's loss to Oregon State puts its NCAA Tournament fate in question. When you compare resumes, UCLA has the edge in road wins. However, Syracuse has a stronger strength of schedule, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While UCLA has one more quad one win, Syracuse has three more quad two wins. The resumes are very similar. If UCLA is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well.

SYRACUSE VS COLORADO STATE

Category Syracuse Colorado State Record 16-9 17-5 Home 13-1 9-1 Road 2-7 4-4 Neutral 1-1 4-0 SOS 48 128 SOR 42 49 NET 39 48 KenPom 41 59 Sagarin 34 67 Quad 1 1-7 2-3 Quad 2 6-1 1-2 Quad 3 6-1 4-0 Quad 4 3-0 10-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) @San Diego St (NET 22) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) @Nevada (NET 95)

Analysis: Colorado State has the better record, more road wins and more neutral wins. However, the strength of schedule is significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse also has a stronger strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While CSU has one more quad one win, Syracuse has five more quad two wins. More than half of CSU's wins have come in quad four.

SYRACUSE VS UTAH STATE

Category Syracuse Utah State Record 16-9 18-7 Home 13-1 9-2 Road 2-7 6-3 Neutral 1-1 3-2 SOS 48 124 SOR 42 66 NET 39 41 KenPom 41 39 Sagarin 34 49 Quad 1 1-7 2-4 Quad 2 6-1 1-1 Quad 3 6-1 7-2 Quad 4 3-0 8-0 Best Win North Carolina (NET 33) San Diego St (NET 22) Worst Loss Pittsburgh (NET 98) @UNLV (NET 183)

Analysis: Utah State still has work to do. The strength of schedule and strength of record is significantly worse than many bubble teams, including Syracuse. Yes the Aggies have one more quad one in than Syracuse, but they also have five fewer quad two wins. The bad loss to UNLV hurts the resume as well.