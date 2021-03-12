FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Syracuse NCAA Tournament Resume Comparison

How does the Orange's resume stack up?
Syracuse basketball is done playing until Selection Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Here is a look at how its NCAA Tournament resume currently stacks up with other bubble teams. 

SYRACUSE VS DRAKE

CategorySyracuseDrake

Record

16-9

23-4

Home

13-1

12-1

Road

2-7

9-2

Netural

1-1

2-1

SOS

48

188

SOR

42

45

NET

39

44

KemPom

41

53

Sagarin

34

71

Quad 1

1-7

1-2

Quad 2

6-1

5-0

Quad 3

6-1

6-2

Quad 4

3-0

11-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

Loyola (NET 10)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

@Valpo (Net 227)

Analysis: Drake has an inflated record as 17 of its 23 wins are from quad three and four. Eleven from quad four. This has also helped Drake get nine road wins. The strength of schedule is the worst among bubble teams. Syracuse is better in NET, KenPom, Sagarin, strength of record, etc. Drake also has two losses significantly worse than any of Syracuse's. Yes Drake has the better record, but everywhere else Syracuse's resume is stronger. 

SYRACUSE VS BOISE STATE

CategorySyracuseBoise State

Record

16-9

17-8

Home

13-1

10-1

Road

2-7

4-6

Neutral

1-1

3-1

SOS

48

106

SOR

42

67

NET

39

51

KenPom

41

61

Sagarin

37

58

Quad 1

1-7

2-4

Quad 2

6-1

2-3

Quad 3

6-1

4-0

Quad 4

3-0

9-1

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

@BYU (NET 19)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

Fresno St (NET 191)

Analysis: With Boise's loss in the Mountain West Tournament, they should not be in over Syracuse. Yes Boise has more road and neutral wins, but the strength of schedule and strength of record are significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse has more quad two wins, a better NET, KenPom and Sagarin, and Boise has a much worse loss. More than half of Boise's wins are in quad four. 

SYRACUSE VS LOUISVILLE

CategorySyracuseLouisville

Record

16-9

13-7

Home

13-1

9-2

Road

2-7

4-4

Neutral

1-1

0-1

SOS

48

36

SOR

42

36

NET

39

57

KenPom

41

55

Sagarin

37

41

Quad 1

1-7

1-6

Quad 2

6-1

6-0

Quad 3

6-1

4-1

Quad 4

3-0

2-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

Ga Tech (NET 38)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

@Miami (NET 149)

Analysis: Louisville has the edge in road wins, strength of schedule and strength of record. However, quad one/two are very similar, Syracuse has the better win and Louisville has the a bad loss to Miami. The road/neutral wins are four for Louisville and three for Syracuse. Syracuse has a stronger NET, KenPom and Sagarin. If Louisville is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well. 

SYRACUSE VS OLE MISS

CategorySyracuseOle Miss

Record

16-9

16-10

Home

13-1

10-4

Road

2-7

5-6

Neutral

1-1

1-0

SOS

48

69

SOR

42

58

NET

39

52

KenPom

41

47

Sagarin

37

56

Quad 1

1-7

3-4

Quad 2

6-1

4-4

Quad 3

6-1

4-2

Quad 4

3-0

5-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

Tennessee (NET 18)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

@Vandy (NET 104)

Analysis: Syracuse has a better strength of schedule, strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. Ole Miss has the edge in quad one wins but has more quad two and quad three losses. Three more road wins helps Ole Miss, which is why Syracuse fans should hope they lose their next SEC Tournament game. 

SYRACUSE VS UCLA

CategorySyracuseUCLA

Record

16-9

17-9

Home

13-1

11-1

Road

2-7

5-5

Neutral

1-1

1-3

SOS

48

61

SOR

42

43

NET

39

47

KenPom

41

46

Sagarin

34

43

Quad 1

1-7

2-6

Quad 2

6-1

3-2

Quad 3

6-1

8-1

Quad 4

3-0

4-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

Colorado (NET 12)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

Oregon St (NET 101)

Analysis: UCLA's loss to Oregon State puts its NCAA Tournament fate in question. When you compare resumes, UCLA has the edge in road wins. However, Syracuse has a stronger strength of schedule, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While UCLA has one more quad one win, Syracuse has three more quad two wins. The resumes are very similar. If UCLA is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well. 

SYRACUSE VS COLORADO STATE

CategorySyracuseColorado State

Record

16-9

17-5

Home

13-1

9-1

Road

2-7

4-4

Neutral

1-1

4-0

SOS

48

128

SOR

42

49

NET

39

48

KenPom

41

59

Sagarin

34

67

Quad 1

1-7

2-3

Quad 2

6-1

1-2

Quad 3

6-1

4-0

Quad 4

3-0

10-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

@San Diego St (NET 22)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

@Nevada (NET 95)

Analysis: Colorado State has the better record, more road wins and more neutral wins. However, the strength of schedule is significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse also has a stronger strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While CSU has one more quad one win, Syracuse has five more quad two wins. More than half of CSU's wins have come in quad four. 

SYRACUSE VS UTAH STATE

CategorySyracuseUtah State

Record

16-9

18-7

Home

13-1

9-2

Road

2-7

6-3

Neutral

1-1

3-2

SOS

48

124

SOR

42

66

NET

39

41

KenPom

41

39

Sagarin

34

49

Quad 1

1-7

2-4

Quad 2

6-1

1-1

Quad 3

6-1

7-2

Quad 4

3-0

8-0

Best Win

North Carolina (NET 33)

San Diego St (NET 22)

Worst Loss

Pittsburgh (NET 98)

@UNLV (NET 183)

Analysis: Utah State still has work to do. The strength of schedule and strength of record is significantly worse than many bubble teams, including Syracuse. Yes the Aggies have one more quad one in than Syracuse, but they also have five fewer quad two wins. The bad loss to UNLV hurts the resume as well. 

