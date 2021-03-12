Syracuse NCAA Tournament Resume Comparison
Syracuse basketball is done playing until Selection Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Here is a look at how its NCAA Tournament resume currently stacks up with other bubble teams.
SYRACUSE VS DRAKE
|Category
|Syracuse
|Drake
Record
16-9
23-4
Home
13-1
12-1
Road
2-7
9-2
Netural
1-1
2-1
SOS
48
188
SOR
42
45
NET
39
44
KemPom
41
53
Sagarin
34
71
Quad 1
1-7
1-2
Quad 2
6-1
5-0
Quad 3
6-1
6-2
Quad 4
3-0
11-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
Loyola (NET 10)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
@Valpo (Net 227)
Analysis: Drake has an inflated record as 17 of its 23 wins are from quad three and four. Eleven from quad four. This has also helped Drake get nine road wins. The strength of schedule is the worst among bubble teams. Syracuse is better in NET, KenPom, Sagarin, strength of record, etc. Drake also has two losses significantly worse than any of Syracuse's. Yes Drake has the better record, but everywhere else Syracuse's resume is stronger.
SYRACUSE VS BOISE STATE
|Category
|Syracuse
|Boise State
Record
16-9
17-8
Home
13-1
10-1
Road
2-7
4-6
Neutral
1-1
3-1
SOS
48
106
SOR
42
67
NET
39
51
KenPom
41
61
Sagarin
37
58
Quad 1
1-7
2-4
Quad 2
6-1
2-3
Quad 3
6-1
4-0
Quad 4
3-0
9-1
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
@BYU (NET 19)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
Fresno St (NET 191)
Analysis: With Boise's loss in the Mountain West Tournament, they should not be in over Syracuse. Yes Boise has more road and neutral wins, but the strength of schedule and strength of record are significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse has more quad two wins, a better NET, KenPom and Sagarin, and Boise has a much worse loss. More than half of Boise's wins are in quad four.
SYRACUSE VS LOUISVILLE
|Category
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Record
16-9
13-7
Home
13-1
9-2
Road
2-7
4-4
Neutral
1-1
0-1
SOS
48
36
SOR
42
36
NET
39
57
KenPom
41
55
Sagarin
37
41
Quad 1
1-7
1-6
Quad 2
6-1
6-0
Quad 3
6-1
4-1
Quad 4
3-0
2-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
Ga Tech (NET 38)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
@Miami (NET 149)
Analysis: Louisville has the edge in road wins, strength of schedule and strength of record. However, quad one/two are very similar, Syracuse has the better win and Louisville has the a bad loss to Miami. The road/neutral wins are four for Louisville and three for Syracuse. Syracuse has a stronger NET, KenPom and Sagarin. If Louisville is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well.
SYRACUSE VS OLE MISS
|Category
|Syracuse
|Ole Miss
Record
16-9
16-10
Home
13-1
10-4
Road
2-7
5-6
Neutral
1-1
1-0
SOS
48
69
SOR
42
58
NET
39
52
KenPom
41
47
Sagarin
37
56
Quad 1
1-7
3-4
Quad 2
6-1
4-4
Quad 3
6-1
4-2
Quad 4
3-0
5-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
Tennessee (NET 18)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
@Vandy (NET 104)
Analysis: Syracuse has a better strength of schedule, strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. Ole Miss has the edge in quad one wins but has more quad two and quad three losses. Three more road wins helps Ole Miss, which is why Syracuse fans should hope they lose their next SEC Tournament game.
SYRACUSE VS UCLA
|Category
|Syracuse
|UCLA
Record
16-9
17-9
Home
13-1
11-1
Road
2-7
5-5
Neutral
1-1
1-3
SOS
48
61
SOR
42
43
NET
39
47
KenPom
41
46
Sagarin
34
43
Quad 1
1-7
2-6
Quad 2
6-1
3-2
Quad 3
6-1
8-1
Quad 4
3-0
4-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
Colorado (NET 12)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
Oregon St (NET 101)
Analysis: UCLA's loss to Oregon State puts its NCAA Tournament fate in question. When you compare resumes, UCLA has the edge in road wins. However, Syracuse has a stronger strength of schedule, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While UCLA has one more quad one win, Syracuse has three more quad two wins. The resumes are very similar. If UCLA is definitely in, Syracuse should be as well.
SYRACUSE VS COLORADO STATE
|Category
|Syracuse
|Colorado State
Record
16-9
17-5
Home
13-1
9-1
Road
2-7
4-4
Neutral
1-1
4-0
SOS
48
128
SOR
42
49
NET
39
48
KenPom
41
59
Sagarin
34
67
Quad 1
1-7
2-3
Quad 2
6-1
1-2
Quad 3
6-1
4-0
Quad 4
3-0
10-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
@San Diego St (NET 22)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
@Nevada (NET 95)
Analysis: Colorado State has the better record, more road wins and more neutral wins. However, the strength of schedule is significantly worse than Syracuse. Syracuse also has a stronger strength of record, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. While CSU has one more quad one win, Syracuse has five more quad two wins. More than half of CSU's wins have come in quad four.
SYRACUSE VS UTAH STATE
|Category
|Syracuse
|Utah State
Record
16-9
18-7
Home
13-1
9-2
Road
2-7
6-3
Neutral
1-1
3-2
SOS
48
124
SOR
42
66
NET
39
41
KenPom
41
39
Sagarin
34
49
Quad 1
1-7
2-4
Quad 2
6-1
1-1
Quad 3
6-1
7-2
Quad 4
3-0
8-0
Best Win
North Carolina (NET 33)
San Diego St (NET 22)
Worst Loss
Pittsburgh (NET 98)
@UNLV (NET 183)
Analysis: Utah State still has work to do. The strength of schedule and strength of record is significantly worse than many bubble teams, including Syracuse. Yes the Aggies have one more quad one in than Syracuse, but they also have five fewer quad two wins. The bad loss to UNLV hurts the resume as well.