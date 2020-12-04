Box Score: Syracuse 75 Niagara 45
SYRACUSE STATS
|<strong>Player</strong>
|<strong>Position</strong>
|<strong>Minutes</strong>
|<strong>Points</strong>
|<strong>FG</strong>
|<strong>3PT</strong>
|<strong>FT</strong>
|<strong>Reb</strong>
|<strong>Ast</strong>
|<strong>Stl</strong>
|<strong>Blk</strong>
|<strong>PF</strong>
|<strong>TO</strong>
Alan Griffin
G
31
10
3-13
2-6
2-2
4
4
0
0
1
1
Quincy Guerrier
F
25
23
9-10
1-1
4-5
13
0
1
1
1
0
Joe Girard
G
35
8
3-11
1-6
1-2
3
2
2
0
1
4
Marek Dolezaj
F
31
7
2-4
0-1
3-4
10
3
2
0
0
3
Kadary Richmond
G
35
16
6-10
0-2
4-4
7
6
4
3
0
3
Jesse Edwards
C
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
0
0
John Bol Ajak
C
9
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
3
0
Robert Braswell
F
14
2
1-7
0-5
0-0
3
0
0
0
2
3
Woody Newton
F
15
9
3-5
1-2
2-4
5
0
2
2
2
2
Frank Anselem
C
4
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL
75
27-60 (45%)
5-23 (21.7%)
16-21 (76.2%)
51
15
11
6
10
16
NIAGARA STATS
|<strong>Player</strong>
|<strong>Position</strong>
|<strong>Minutes</strong>
|<strong>Points</strong>
|<strong>FG</strong>
|<strong>3PT</strong>
|<strong>FT</strong>
|<strong>Reb</strong>
|<strong>Ast</strong>
|<strong>Stl</strong>
|<strong>Blk</strong>
|<strong>PF</strong>
|<strong>TO</strong>
Justin Roberts
G
23
3
1-10
1-8
0-0
3
1
1
0
2
3
Kobi Nwandu
F
27
2
1-5
0-2
0-0
4
4
1
1
0
2
Marcus Hammond
G
31
8
3-13
2-9
0-0
10
3
3
0
2
4
Raheem Solomon
G
15
3
1-8
1-4
0-0
0
1
1
1
2
2
Nicholas Kratholm
F
25
8
4-6
0-0
0-0
2
1
0
0
2
0
Shandon Brown
G
24
4
1-4
0-3
2-2
2
2
0
0
1
1
Touba Traore
F
13
5
2-2
0-0
1-2
1
0
0
0
1
0
Greg Kuakumensah
F
14
4
2-5
0-0
0-2
3
0
0
0
2
3
Nick MacDonald
G
22
8
3-11
2-10
0-0
1
1
0
0
3
1
Trey Syroka
G
2
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
0
1
1
Tahjae Hill
G
4
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL
45
18-64 (28.1%)
6-36 (16.7%)
3-6 (50%)
31
14
6
2
16
17