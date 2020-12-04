FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Box Score: Syracuse 75 Niagara 45

Stats from Syracuse basketball's blowout win over the Purple Eagles.
SYRACUSE STATS

<strong>Player</strong><strong>Position</strong><strong>Minutes</strong><strong>Points</strong><strong>FG</strong><strong>3PT</strong><strong>FT</strong><strong>Reb</strong><strong>Ast</strong><strong>Stl</strong><strong>Blk</strong><strong>PF</strong><strong>TO</strong>

Alan Griffin

G

31

10

3-13

2-6

2-2

4

4

0

0

1

1

Quincy Guerrier

F

25

23

9-10

1-1

4-5

13

0

1

1

1

0

Joe Girard

G

35

8

3-11

1-6

1-2

3

2

2

0

1

4

Marek Dolezaj

F

31

7

2-4

0-1

3-4

10

3

2

0

0

3

Kadary Richmond

G

35

16

6-10

0-2

4-4

7

6

4

3

0

3

Jesse Edwards

C

1

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

0

0

John Bol Ajak

C

9

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

3

0

Robert Braswell

F

14

2

1-7

0-5

0-0

3

0

0

0

2

3

Woody Newton

F

15

9

3-5

1-2

2-4

5

0

2

2

2

2

Frank Anselem

C

4

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

75

27-60 (45%)

5-23 (21.7%)

16-21 (76.2%)

51

15

11

6

10

16

NIAGARA STATS

<strong>Player</strong><strong>Position</strong><strong>Minutes</strong><strong>Points</strong><strong>FG</strong><strong>3PT</strong><strong>FT</strong><strong>Reb</strong><strong>Ast</strong><strong>Stl</strong><strong>Blk</strong><strong>PF</strong><strong>TO</strong>

Justin Roberts

G

23

3

1-10

1-8

0-0

3

1

1

0

2

3

Kobi Nwandu

F

27

2

1-5

0-2

0-0

4

4

1

1

0

2

Marcus Hammond

G

31

8

3-13

2-9

0-0

10

3

3

0

2

4

Raheem Solomon

G

15

3

1-8

1-4

0-0

0

1

1

1

2

2

Nicholas Kratholm

F

25

8

4-6

0-0

0-0

2

1

0

0

2

0

Shandon Brown

G

24

4

1-4

0-3

2-2

2

2

0

0

1

1

Touba Traore

F

13

5

2-2

0-0

1-2

1

0

0

0

1

0

Greg Kuakumensah

F

14

4

2-5

0-0

0-2

3

0

0

0

2

3

Nick MacDonald

G

22

8

3-11

2-10

0-0

1

1

0

0

3

1

Trey Syroka

G

2

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

0

1

1

Tahjae Hill

G

4

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

45

18-64 (28.1%)

6-36 (16.7%)

3-6 (50%)

31

14

6

2

16

17

